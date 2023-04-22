CHAMPAIGN — The weather made Illinois wait an extra 24 hours, but the team put together a spring scrimmage Friday to punctuate spring practice.
Transfer Luke Altmyer got all of the first team reps in the first half and threw for a pair of touchdowns to Casey Washington and Pat Bryant while Donovan Leary worked with some first teamers after the break.
With how reps were split early, it appeared he had a leg up in the competition at the end of spring practices.
“Luke has been impressive and I think the best is yet to come,” Bielema said.
Josh McCray and Reggie Love rotated at running back, while Jordan Anderson got a pair of rushing scores with a mix of starters and reserves.
Miles Scott got the game’s only interception, with the former wide receiver picking off Leary during the first possession of the second half after a miscommunication between Leary and Griffin Moore, who played with the ones at tight end with Tip Reiman.
Ryan Meed got a scoop-and-score with the developmental defense against the developmental offense.
The Illini took out some of their starts after the first couple of drives and went full contact, with Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams, Isaiah Williams, Keith Randolph, Johnny Newton and a couple others being limited to a few series early in the evening.
That meant offensive lineman Brandon Henderson and Zach Barlev got some time with the rest of the starters. Henderson has been thrust into the mix quickly after enrolling this winter.
"I would say Brandon has probably played as many different positions in taking as many reps as anybody in this program the entire spring," Bielema said. "One day he ran with the ones, the twos and the devo and didn't bat an eye, so just really excited about him and where he can go."
Hank Beatty and Kenari Wilcher also played with the first team at receiver with Bryant, Williams and Washington. Beatty got some snaps last season as a freshman while Wilcher has made a good first impression as an early-enrollee.
"He's a very fast player," Bielema said regarding Wilcher. "He's learned very well, he's a very competitive player. Great personality. I think he's a huge hit for us and I think really good things to come."
Hugh Robertson pinned a punt inside the five, while Caleb Griffin hit his first few field goal attempts at halftime before his attempt from 54-yards hit the crossbar.
“Caleb’s really hitting the ball well all through spring ball,” Bielema said.
Taz Nicholson returned for his first practice in a couple days after an injury, and wore a club on his hand. Calvin Hart Jr. didn’t dress at linebacker while Tarique Barnes and Dylan Rosiek played with the starters as inside linebackers.
In the secondary, Tyler Strain started opposite Nicholson while Xavier Scott played as a slot corner with TJ Griffin and Nicario Harper at the safety spots.
Either Griffin or Harper would likely make way when Matthew Bailey returns from injury, but each will likely have snaps with the current roster.
Now, Illinois has its final spring practice this weekend before the summer where the staff will fill out the final scholarship spots from the portal before fall camp.
