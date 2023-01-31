Illinois pulls away late for win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois left the door open ajar in the middle of the second half, before its defense slammed it shut.

It held Nebraska without a field goal for the final 6:27 and pulled away for its seventh win in eight games, this one a 72-56 victory on Tuesday.

That and some late scores meant Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) closed the game on a 24-6 run in the final 12 minutes.

Illinois led by one at halftime, with its defense letting Nebraska hang around. The Cornhuskers shot 52% from the field in the opening half, with Sam Griesel scoring 15.

Griesel had 10 of Nebraska’s first 12 to give them a 12-5 lead with 13:03 left in the first. Illinois took the lead with a 14-3 run at that juncture before Nebraska made its final six shots to close the gap at the break.

Out of the break, Nebraska turned the ball over five times in its first seven possessions. That helped Illinois stretch its lead to seven with 15:48 left.

A 4:51 scoring drought later in the half allowed Nebraska to claw back into a 2-point lead with 12:00 left after a pair of Keisai Tominaga triples. Illinois shot 10 straight jumpers at one point in the second half and made just one of them.

Terrence Shannon Jr. broke the scoring drought with a layup on the fastbreak, before he found Sencire Harris for a transition dunk and fastbreak layup as part of an 8-0 run to go up six with 7:58 left.

Illinois shot 5-for-29 from 3, missing 13 of its final 14 from deep. When it got to the basket late it pulled away.

Freshman Ty Rodgers had seven points and seven rebounds, six offensive. Sencire Harris finished with eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Jayden Epps had 12 points.

Next, Illinois travels to play Iowa at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

