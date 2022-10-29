Illinois pulls away for road win at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Once again, Illinois got a second-half surge from its defense to pull away from a Big Ten opponent.

The No. 17 Illini got their sixth-straight win behind a run of 20 unanswered points to finish off a 26-9 victory over Nebraska on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Chase Brown had 162 total yards and two scores while Tommy DeVito completed 20-of-22 passes for 179 yards and two scores for the Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten). Brown had his ninth-straight game over 100 yards and moved to fifth all-time on the Illinois career rushing list.

Sydney Brown led the defense with six tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and a pair of picks.

Isaiah Williams opened the scoring with a 46-yard catch and run on the opening drive. Nebraska (3-5, 2-3) answered with a pair of scoring drives to take a 9-6 lead on a Travis Vokolek score with 9:38 left in the second.

The Cornhuskers had six plays of 15 yards or more and four of 20 yards or more, with those explosive plays moving them down the field early.

A pick by Quan Martin halted Nebraska’s first drive in Illinois territory. A third-down stop by Alec Bryant forced a Cornhuskers field goal in the red zone.

That kept the game within arms reach before the Illini defense got a momentum-swinging play of its own. An interception from Sydney Brown with 6:31 left in the second came from pressure from Johnny Newton and a hit from Seth Coleman off forced an errant throw from Casey Washington.

Sydney Brown returned the pick to the 11-yard line and Chase Brown scored a couple of plays later to put Illinois up 13-9 with 6:03 left in the second, while Washington left the game injured and didn’t return. The Illini led the rest of the way.

Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from DeVito on the following Illinois drive with 23 seconds left in the second to put Illinois up 20-9 at the half.

Sydney Brown's second pick stopped a Nebraska drive in Illinois territory before a Caleb Griffin 36-yard field goal put the game to bed late in the third.

Devon Witherspoon held Nebraska star receiver Trey Palmer to one reception for one yard. Palmer came into the game as the Big Ten’s leader in receiving yards per game.

The Illinois defense allowed 29 second-half yards and held its opponent to under 10 points for the fifth time this season.

Josh McCray made his return for Illinois as the third running back. He played limited snaps and had one carry for one yard. Caleb Griffin also returned and made a pair of field goals and extra points.

Next, Illinois hosts Michigan State on Nov. 5 in Champaign. With the win over Nebraska, the Illini extended their lead in the Big Ten West to a full game over Purdue, who was idle this week.