CHAMPAIGN — With two regular season games left for Illinois basketball, the postseason is coming into focus.

Without a shot at a Big Ten regular season title share, that means Illinois is playing for an NCAA Tournament spot and Big Ten Tournament seeding.

The Illini are currently an average of a 7.5 seed according to Bracketmatrix, an aggregator of bracket predictions. Industry leader Joe Lunardi at ESPN has Illinois as a nine-seed, with projections having Illinois mostly between the nine and the seven seed lines.

Improving that standing would have to start when Illinois (19-10, 10-8 Big Ten) hosts Michigan (17-12, 11-7) at 6 p.m. on Thursday on ESPN. The Illini have fallen a couple of seed lines after dropping three of their last five and going 3-4 in February.

The Wolverines also have a lot to play for as an NCAA Tournament bubble team. Illinois looks safely on the right side of the bubble, but some losses late in the season would continue its slide down the bracket.

In the Big Ten Tournament picture, seeding is still mostly up for grabs with one game separating ninth from second with two games to go in conference play. Illinois is currently in a three-way tie for seventh with Rutgers and Michigan State, two teams the Illini beat in conference play.

A win over the Wolverines would bring them level in the standings and give them a head-to-head tiebreaker over Michigan while other games shake out across the conference with the eight teams that have seven or eight losses in conference play so far.

Illinois will need some improvement on offense to get back on track. The Illini posted their second-worst offensive efficiency mark of the season in Sunday’s loss to Ohio State and have averaged 68 points and a mark of 100.4 in offensive efficiency over the past four games. That efficiency number would be in the mid 280s in Division I over a full season.

That’s been partially because of struggling from outside. The Illini shot 28.6% from behind the arc in February. They’ve also struggled with some stagnation in the halfcourt. That was part of the reason for the switch to the spread midseason, but those problems of the offense not getting consistent ball movement have lingered.

"I think (we're) kind of forcing shots a little bit and not getting the ball in the paint," Illinois' Coleman Hawkins said. "And I think we kind of just get out of control when we go to five out sometimes. I think we just don't know what we want to do when I'm at the five. Sometimes I think we get caught standing a lot."

There are times, like during the comeback against Northwestern last week, the five-out set has produced the team’s best offense. But like most of the qualities of the team this season, there have been highs and lows.

"I think sometimes we're at our best when I'm at the five too, so it's just finding the consistency in our offense, finding a rhythm and getting the ball in the paint and then eventually, you know, being able to shoot the 3s," Hawkins said.

PHOTOS: Ohio State beats Illinois Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball Illinois Ohio St Basketball