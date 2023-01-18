Illinois players finding roles as rivalry game vs. Indiana approaches

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood remembers watching Lou Henson and Bobby Knight face off in earlier editions of the Illinois-Indiana rivalry.

His assistant, Chester Frazier, has some firsthand experience as a former Illini guard. Freshman Ty Rodgers said he watched the games growing up in nearby Michigan as well.

Frazier also prepared for the rivalry by sending out a tweet after the Illini’s win over Minnesota with a video of his famous handshake and bump with Hoosier Eric Gordon in the February 2008 meeting between the teams.

Those coaches and players will all prepare for the rivalry’s latest edition at the State Farm Center (7:30 p.m. Thursday on Fox Sports 1).

“It was fun to have history like that and tradition,” Underwood said. “To me, this is what makes college basketball fun.”

Illinois comes into the matchup on a four-game win streak, and improvements from freshmen like Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris. Those players, along with a productive Brandon Lieb cameo off the bench, provided needed depth when the team got into foul trouble against Minnesota.

The freshman trio are now all vital parts of Illini’s eight man rotation that will return Luke Goode into the fold in the coming weeks.

“I was like: ‘Guys, we don’t just need you all to have a good little freshman year,’” Matthew Mayer said. “‘We need you all to be centerpieces for our team. Just weather the storm and y’all are going to be huge for us. Just keep that belief.’ Seeing how they’re doing is fun to watch.”

One of the biggest roles Rodgers plays is as a defensive stopper off the bench. He guarded Minnesota’s point guard and its star big man Dawson Garcia during the course of Monday’s game.

Even more versatility was on display when he was seen at practice running routes as a receiver and catching a football thrown from Frazier. That ability to guard multiple players on the court could be used again against the Hoosiers, where he could match up with some of the team’s young guards in Jalen Hood-Schifino or in the team’s star big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

“I just get excited when I get to guard the best player on the other team,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I’ve always done that.”

Lieb played a career-high 12 minutes and played more in the first half than in any game of his career up to that point. He finished with four points, two rebounds and a block of Dawson Garcia that started a fast break.

After biding his time and waiting his turn for the past couple of seasons, he came in and contributed to help Illinois get a halftime lead before running away with the game down the stretch.

“I just love the staff, I love my teammates,” Lieb said. “I don’t think I’m ever someone to just kind of quit and give up, so I just wanted to keep playing for them.”

Those role players stepping up and finding their respective niches has helped the team on its conference run, and will remain important as conference play continues.

“There’s value in playing the preseason we play and going through some of the trials and tribulations,” Underwood said. “These guys aren’t scared. They’re not afraid.”

