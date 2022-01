Illinois parts ways with offensive coordinator Tony Petersen

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois officially announced it is making a change at offensive coordinator Friday.

Three days after a report by 247sports, the university released a statement from head coach Brett Bielema announcing the team will move on without Tony Petersen leading the offense.

“After my evaluation of our 2021 season, I have decided to make a transition from offensive coordinator Tony Petersen," Bielema said in a statement. "I would like to thank Tony for his work and commitment to our football program over the past year."

Illinois did not announce a replacement or timetable for a new hire. Petersen was Bielema's first assistant hired after Bielema was hired on Dec. 18, 2020. Petersen signed a three-year contract Dec. 28, 2020 and made $750,000 in 2021.

The Illini were 5-7 in Bielema's first season, but the team struggled offensively. Illinois was 115th out of 120 teams in FBS in scoring and 112th in total offense. The Illini were 46th in the country in total defense under first-year defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who received an extension this offseason.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter: byAndyKimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0