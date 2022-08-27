Illinois opens season with 38-6 win over Wyoming

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ introduction to the Barry Lunney offense couldn’t have gone any better.

The Illini got on the scoreboard 41 seconds into the game courtesy of a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tommy DeVito to Chase Brown, who got the offense in the red zone on a 38-yard run on the previous play.

Results from then on were mixed in the Illini’s 38-6 win over Wyoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Chase Brown moved the ball at will with 151 rushing yards on 19 carries and three total scores. DeVito finished 27-for-37 with 192 yards and a pair of touchdown passes with a few misses on third downs that stalled Illini drives.

A pair of missed Caleb Griffin field goal attempts and some penalties proved wasteful with Illinois driving into Wyoming territory on seven of its first eight drives, but the Illini came away with just 17 first-half points.

The star of the day was Brown, who finished with 167 total yards. Brown had eclipsed the 100-yard mark by the beginning of the second quarter and was the focal point of a running game that consistently moved the ball.

With a spread offense, he had room to flourish behind an offensive line that got a good push, especially from its tackles Julian Pearl and Alex Palczewski, for most of the afternoon.

Quick passes were the staple of the aerial attack, with the aim being getting playmakers like Isaiah Williams the ball in space. He finished with seven catches for 26 yards on 11 targets.

Illinois averaged a little under 68 plays last season. With Lunney’s scheme, the Illini ran 81 on Saturday. The Illini also attempted an average of a little over 26 pass attempts per game last season, but DeVito passed that total at the end of the first half.

That volume didn’t always translate to efficiency. DeVito completed 73% of his passes, but had just one completion over 15 yards. The Illini had 7.2 yards per completion and 5.2 yards per pass attempt. Sophomore Pat Bryant was the leading pass catcher for the Illini with four catches for 42 yards and a score, including a 27-yard grab down the sideline.

On the defensive side, Ryan Walters’ defense had a strong start by keeping the Cowboys out of the end zone.

Quan Martin had seven tackles and three pass breakups while Devon Witherspoon had the first turnover of the season by picking off a deep ball in the middle of the second quarter.

Defensive tackle Calvin Avery got the start and forced a fumble playing alongside defensive ends Keith Randolph and Johnny Newton, who combined for 12 tackles.

That defensive line play and some help from inside linebackers Tarique Barnes and C.J. Hart forced Wyoming into going 0-for-10 on third down and coming up short on its only fourth down conversion attempt. Cowboys kicker John Hoyland made both of his field goals on the afternoon.

Next, Illinois opens Big Ten play when it travels to Bloomington to play Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday.