CHAMPAIGN — One statement passes through Illinois runner Olivia Howell’s mind.

Do it all the way or don’t do it at all.

It comes from her mother, Antoinette, and it’s helped take her through her career as an NCAA champion in the indoor mile in March and three-time Big Ten champion.

It’s one of the things Howell remembers about her mother, who died while she was a junior in high school.

Antoinette was one of the first believers in Howell’s track abilities, telling her about what kind of things she’d achieve before she even believed them herself.

"I remember she was like, 'Olivia is gonna do something big one of these days, like she's gonna go to college for running. She's gonna go to the Olympics.' And I looked at her crazy because I was in, I think, eighth grade or so, early on when I was running, and I just didn't think it was really that possible," Howell said. "And it's crazy where I'm at now with running because I never saw myself having this much success, but I just think back to her all the time."

That experience changed Howell as an adult. It led her to becoming stronger in her faith, and changed how she treats others. She’s also had the kind of success her mother envisioned and then some.

She was the NCAA indoor mile champion this winter, breaking out with a time of 4 minutes, 34 seconds, that was a facility record at the championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She won a third-straight Big Ten indoor mile title this year and won the Big Ten outdoor 1,500-meter run for the third time and has the program’s fastest time in both events. She could get four-year sweeps in each event next season to further cement herself as one of the most decorated athletes in Illinois history.

She’ll compete at the NCAA outdoor championships this week in Austin, Texas, and have a chance next year to defend her indoor mile title in the 1,500-meter run. Her success also could turn into a professional career after college if she wants one.

Before any of that, Howell remembers her mother’s smile and support while she got started in running with her cousin. Antoinette’s cheers and screams at meets or events cheering her or her three siblings would stand out and are ingrained in Howell’s mind.

"She supported us in literally everything," Howell said. "And I definitely want to show that in myself for other people, like the love and the support that she had. One of the biggest things that I definitely miss is hearing her screams at meets. You could always hear her."

Her family was also religious, but let Howell explore faith on her own growing up. Without any prior health issues, Antoinette became sick with an unknown illness and was put in a coma.

Howell visited her, and the experience brought her closer to faith. It’s something she leans on now and started around that time while she was a junior in high school.

​​"For me, I knew that there was nothing more that I wanted to do than to just live for God, because I knew that to me, it just brought me closer to my mom," Howell said. "At first those were my intentions, to get closer to my mom with the faith, and then it just kind of turned into my own relationship with him."

After Antionette’s death, Howell made sure to look out for and care for her siblings and other family members, the youngest being in eighth grade. She helped organize and support her family.

"It definitely made me a whole new person," Howell said. "In many ways, I feel like when things get hard, it's really easy to lean on something that to me is everlasting. And it also kind of changed how I interacted with other people and how, just like my view, like on life, and it allowed me to not take things so seriously."

Faith and her growth have taken pressure off Howell during her tribulations. She’ll call on it during tough times on and off the track.

Wherever that track career takes her, and wherever she goes after it, one thing is for certain. Antoinette will be with Howell as she does it all the way.

"I think about her all the time," Howell said. "In almost everything that I do ... just remembering her again, in everything I do. Although a lot of time has passed, it still feels like it was yesterday when it happened, and although like that feeling will never go away you do learn how to manage it better as the years go on and you're able to look back and and find comfort more than any like sorrow or anything like that as the years go on."

