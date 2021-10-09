Illinois offense shut out in coach Bret Bielema's reunion with Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had three yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter Saturday against Wisconsin.

It hardly got any better.

The Badgers stymied the Illini all game long to pull off a shutout 24-0 victory and spoil coach Bret Bielema's reunion with his former program. Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, leading the team to three straight Big Ten titles from 2010-12.

Nearly a decade since Bielema left the Badgers, they were able to pick up their first conference win of the year against his new program. Wisconsin entered Saturday's game with the No. 1 run defense in the country and lived up to its billing at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois totaled six rushes for 21 yards in the first half, and the team was even more bleak through the air. Starting quarterback Brandon Peters was 3-of-7 passing for 12 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.

Backup Art Sitkowski struggled as well. The Rutgers transfer was 0-of-12 passing before his first completion. He finished the game 8-of-27 passing for 55 yards.

Wisconsin racked up 491 yards of total offense compared to 93 yards for the Illini.

Running Chase Brown, who had the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in Illinois history last week, did not receive a carry until his team's third drive of the game. The Illini started the day with six pass plays that resulted in back-to-back three-and-outs.

Illinois' longest play of the day was a 23-yard run by Brown in the second quarter. The team only had two other offensive plays that were for 10 yards or more.

The Illini were 1-of-12 on third-down attempts, while Wisconsin was 7-of-13. The Badgers imposed their will at the line of scrimmage, on both side of the ball, and rushed for 391 yards on 61 carries.

Running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen each scored one touchdown and rushed for 145 yards and 131 yards, respectively. Allen put the game out of reach with a 23-yard TD run with a minute left in the third quarter.

A few plays later, Sitkowski finally completed his first pass of the game, an eight-yarder to wide receiver Isaiah Williams.

