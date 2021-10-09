Illinois offense shut out in coach Bret Bielema's reunion with Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had three yards of total offense at the end of the first quarter Saturday against Wisconsin.
It hardly got any better.
The Badgers stymied the Illini all game long to pull off a shutout 24-0 victory and spoil coach Bret Bielema's reunion with his former program. Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin from 2006-2012, leading the team to three straight Big Ten titles from 2010-12.
Nearly a decade since Bielema left the Badgers, they were able to pick up their first conference win of the year against his new program. Wisconsin entered Saturday's game with the No. 1 run defense in the country and lived up to its billing at Memorial Stadium.
Illinois totaled six rushes for 21 yards in the first half, and the team was even more bleak through the air. Starting quarterback Brandon Peters was 3-of-7 passing for 12 yards before leaving the game in the second quarter with an injury.
Backup Art Sitkowski struggled as well. The Rutgers transfer was 0-of-12 passing before his first completion. He finished the game 8-of-27 passing for 55 yards.
Wisconsin racked up 491 yards of total offense compared to 93 yards for the Illini.
Running Chase Brown, who had the fourth-most rushing yards in a single game in Illinois history last week, did not receive a carry until his team's third drive of the game. The Illini started the day with six pass plays that resulted in back-to-back three-and-outs.
Illinois' longest play of the day was a 23-yard run by Brown in the second quarter. The team only had two other offensive plays that were for 10 yards or more.
The Illini were 1-of-12 on third-down attempts, while Wisconsin was 7-of-13. The Badgers imposed their will at the line of scrimmage, on both side of the ball, and rushed for 391 yards on 61 carries.
Running backs Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen each scored one touchdown and rushed for 145 yards and 131 yards, respectively. Allen put the game out of reach with a 23-yard TD run with a minute left in the third quarter.
A few plays later, Sitkowski finally completed his first pass of the game, an eight-yarder to wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
Illinois players run onto the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Illinois players run onto the field before the game against Wisconsin on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for some yards and avoids Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30)in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs past Illinois defensive lineman Roderick Perry II (96) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) tries to sack Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters (18) in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs past Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) celebrates after a first down against Illinois in the first quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) calls out a play against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) celebrates with Wisconsin fullback John Chenal (44) after Chenal scored in the second quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor (3) on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Illinois tight end Luke Ford (82) is brought down by Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst cheers on his team against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Brady Schipper (29) runs in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) runs into the end zone against Illinois on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Wisconsin wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) celebrates with Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) catches a pass in the third quarter on Saturday, October 9, 2021., at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL.
