Illinois offense cruises in win over Chattanooga

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Williams took a bow in the end zone after racing for yet another Illinois score, him and the offense giving a subtle response to its issues over the past couple of weeks.

The score put Illinois up 31 near the end of the third quarter and was a bounce-back game against an overmatched FCS opponent in Chattanooga.

After Illinois entered its bye weeks with ball security concerns — eight turnovers in two weeks — a 31-0 win over the Mocs on Thursday at Memorial Stadium was an example of the answer it's looking for.

A total of 502 yards and no turnovers on offense were signs Illinois (3-1) took care of business.

"I've seen it in practice," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "But I really challenged our guys. Actually, on Thursdays practice I didn't like the way we kind of ended so I made the offense stay out and do extra reps, and play a little bit cleaner. And I'm glad I did because I think you saw that today in the way they executed."

Chase Brown started the scoring with a 9-yard TD run with 12:15 left in the first and the Illini led the rest of the way. Brown had 108 rushing yards and set an Illinois record as the first player to have five-straight 100-yard games.

He also passed Illini and Chicago Bears legend Red Grange on the career rushing yards leaderboard and finished the night 14th with 2,167 career rushing yards.

Brown's first was one of a couple for the Illini. The win over the Mocs meant Bielema had back-to-back wins for the first time in his tenure. With Williams and Pat Bryant both going over 100 yards, it was also the first time in program history the team had two 100-yard receivers and a 100-yard rusher in the same game.

"It was something I didn't really bring up or mentioned to our players, but I'm fully aware of that," Bielema said. "There's a lot of first going on this program, right? When I first got the call from Josh, I just thought Illinois could be something that it hasn't been in a while."

Tight end Michael Marchese had a long touchdown for the second straight week, this one after multiple laterals finally found quarterback Tommy DeVito, who threw a 25-yard score to Marchese with 9:14 left in the second. An earlier Caleb Griffin field goal meant the Illini lead 17-0.

Pat Bryant had a career high with 112 yards on six catches and a 17-yard score with 5:52 left in the second to give the Illini a 24-0 lead at halftime.

DeVito got the Illinois offense out in front, completing 19 of his 25 passes in the first half for 249 yards and two scores. He finished with 329 yards and three scores through the air.

That was the first time an Illinois quarterback threw for over 300 yards since Brandon Peters against Michigan State in 2019.

Williams had his long score with 4:56 left in the third to put the Illini up 31-0 and went over the century mark as well with nine catches for 103 yards.

Art Sitkowski and some backups took the game from there to the finish.

The defense had a second-straight impressive week, with the shutout moving the defense’s averaged points allowed mark to eight points.

Chattanooga started the game with three 3-and-outs and managed 89 yards in the first half with 142 total.

"We've got a tremendous group of players on defense that play with a lot of confidence," Bielema said. "I think they have a lot of faith in their coaches, I couldn't be happier with (defensive coordinator) RyanWalters, (defensive assistants Aaron Henry), (Terrance Jamison) Andy (Buh) and Kevin (Kane), I thought those guys each week just kind of continue to find ways to motivate the guys give them an advantage. I think they'll get stronger as the year goes on."

The Mocs' best drive in the first half was almost doomed before it began when a strip sack from Seth Coleman knocked the ball loose into Randolph’s hands.

Randolph ran down the sideline before he was caught by Chattanooga quarterback Preston Hutchinson. Hutchinson knocked the ball out before the Mocs recovered and drove into the red zone before more Illinois pressure forced another pick.

Quan Martin caught a duck in the end zone to end the threat for the Illini. It was another example of pressure on the quarterback. Illinois had four sacks and nine quarterback hurries, the second-straight game it got a presence in the opponent backfield.

"Our guys played (with) a lot better execution and really for four quarters I thought played a pretty complete game," Bielema said.

Next, the Illini travel to play Wisconsin (2-1) at 11 a.m. Oct. 1.