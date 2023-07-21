For the first two years of the Name Image and Likeness (NIL) era, it’s been comparable to the Wild West.

Individual states have made their own laws for colleges in their jurisdiction to follow while there hasn’t been any concrete broad rules for schools all over the country to follow.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman has been a proponent of the NCAA making and enforcing the same rules for all member institutions in regards to NIL, revenue-sharing and other issues currently facing college athletics.

"We need to take some steps to control our own future because if we don't, somebody's gonna write it for us and I don't know that we'll love the way that it reads,” Whitman said at his annual media roundtable in June.

An announcement by U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and U.S. Sen. Corey Booker (D-New Jersey) on Thursday is a step toward Congress writing the future Whitman referenced in the NIL space.

The trio has brought forth the College Athletes Protection & Compensation Act, a bill that’s an effort to change that and implement legislation with firmer NIL laws for schools to follow.

“It is no secret that college athletics have grown into an increasingly profitable, billion dollar industry, however the rules surrounding athlete compensation have not been modernized,” Moran said in a release. “Together, Sens. Booker, Blumenthal and I are releasing this discussion draft to empower student athletes while maintaining the integrity of college sports that we all know and love. Athletics teach young men and women many valuable skills that serve them throughout their life, and it’s important to protect their ability to pursue an education while allowing them to capitalize on their name, image and likeness as a student athlete.”

The bill would establish the College Athletics Corporation (CAC) as an entity for oversight, something many coaches, including Illinois football and men’s basketball coaches Bret Bielema and Brad Underwood have been wanting. The CAC would supersede state laws that aren’t aligned and “set, administer, and enforce rules and standards to protect athletes who enter into endorsement contracts.”

The current landscape means some states have different rules, and therefore a competitive advantage depending on their state’s legislation. Illinois currently has a law that lets schools be more involved with NIL. Other states, such as Missouri, allow high school athletes to sign NIL deals after signing a letter of intent and allow coaches and school officials to be involved with prospective NIL deals.

The discrepancies with different states is something that this bill would address, and something Whitman wants to avoid. Whitman said that he’d want to follow NCAA rules even if they differed from Illinois legislation.

"I am concerned about some of the state law activity we have seen recently, there have been a number of states now that have passed laws that have essentially provided protection to their state's institutions to violate its governing rules," Whitman said. "I've been asked about that in different settings. I don't see us philosophically taking that step. I don't feel good about asking our state lawmakers to use their tools to create a competitive advantage for the University of Illinois."

This congressional bill is a different situation since broader enforcement would theoretically give all schools a level playing field. A 15-person panel would lead the CAC and handle enforcement nationwide.

Other changes from the bill include mandatory disclosure for athletes who receive over $1,000, a change Whitman said he favored in June.

Other changes to college sports under the proposed legislation would be athletes couldn’t transfer midseason or in the 60 days leading up to the season, and that if an athlete didn’t receive compensation from a professional league, team or agent then they can return from school after the draft if they are undrafted if they give notice of return in the seven days following the draft.

This would be a big change from the current system that has entry withdrawal deadlines for the NFL and NBA drafts. For example, under the proposed system, an athlete who declared for the draft like Kofi Cockburn, could’ve decided to return to Illinois in the week after he went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft.

