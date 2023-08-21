CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema told reporters on Monday that Luke Altmyer would be Illinois' starting quarterback this season.

Altmyer transferred to Illinois from Mississippi after the 2022 season. He lost the quarterback battle in Oxford but won it this time around over John Paddock and Donovan Leary in fall camp.

Altmyer was a former four-star recruit who had 317 yards, three touchdowns, and three picks in limited action for the Rebels over his first two seasons. He’s a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining.

“He’s very intelligent,” Illini offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said in the spring. “I think he’s a very gifted passer. I think he’s a really good passer and he’s a really good athlete. Those are good qualities for a quarterback to possess.”

Altmyer will try to step into the role Tommy DeVito did last season as a transfer quarterback who helped the Illini offense. DeVito led the Big Ten in completion percentage (69.9%). For the season, he threw for 2,650 yards in 13 games with 15 touchdowns with six rushing scores and four interceptions, and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention.

​​"He's just got that dog in him,” Illinois receiver Isaiah Williams said of Altmyer. “He's just a leader, and he's got a different type of swagger than Tommy (DeVito) but he got a swagger that people can get behind and follow."