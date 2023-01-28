Illinois names Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema made another step in completing his coaching staff for next season with the announcement of naming Charlie Bullen as the outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator on Saturday.

"I couldn't be more excited to welcome Charlie Bullen and his family to Illinois,” Bielema said in a release. “Charlie has a wealth of NFL coaching experience, including coaching some of the elite pass rushers of the NFL, plus a background in the Big Ten. I look forward to watching Charlie continue to develop our outside linebackers and pass rush, while growing our defense in 2023."

Bullen spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, three as the outside linebackers coach and one as an assistant linebackers coach. Before that, he spent 2012-18 with the Miami Dolphins as an assistant.

"I am fired up to be joining the #famILLy back in my home state of Illinois," Bullen said in a release. "I am grateful to Coach Bielema and Coach Henry for the opportunity to assist with the continued rise of this great program.”

During the past three seasons, the Cardinals have had three outside linebackers (Markus Golden, Hassan Reddick and Chandler Jones) with double-digit sacks in a season.

Bullen will take over a group at Illinois with promising young pass rushers in freshman All-American Gabe Jacas and Seth Coleman. Both played for Kevin Kane last season before Kane moved to Purdue to become the defensive coordinator under Ryan Walters.

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe