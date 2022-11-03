 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois men's basketball roster for the 2022-23 season

Skyy Clark

Skyy Clark (55) poses with the rest of the Illinois men's basketball team during media day.

55 - Skyy Clark (G, 6-3, 200, FR, Los Angeles, CA)

Illini-Dain Dainja mug

Dainja

42 - Dain Dainja (F, 6-9,270, SO, Brooklyn Park, MN)

Jayden Epps

Illinois class of 2022 signee Jayden Epps. Epps is a four-star guard from Charlotte.

3 - Jayden Epps (G, 6-2, 19, FR, Norfolk, VA)

St Francis Pa Illinois Basketball

Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw against St. Francis last season. He'll be out injured to open the season for the Illini.

10 - Luke Goode (G, 6-7, 210, SO, Fort Wayne, IN)

Sencire Harris

Illinois signee Sencire Harris. Harris is a four-star guard from Akron, Ohio. 

1 - Sencire Harris (G, 6-4, 160, FR, Canton, OH)

Illinois Rutgers Basketball

Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers on Feb. 16 in Piscataway, N.J.

33 - Coleman Hawkins (F, 6-10, 225, JR, Sacramento, CA)

Dain Dainja and Brandon Lieb

Illinois center Dain Dainja (left) talks to Brandon Lieb (right) at Illinois basketball media days.

12 - Brandon Lieb (C, 7-0, 220, JR, Deerfield)

Matthew Mayer mug

Mayer

24 - Matthew Mayer (F, 6-9, 225, SR, Austin, TX)

Illinois Northwestern Basketball

Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

15 - RJ Melendez (G, 6-7, 205, SO, Arecibo, Puerto Rico)

Ty Rodgers brings ball up

Illinois signee Ty Rodgers brings the ball up at the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday at Hope Academy in Chicago.

20 - Ty Rodgers (F, 6-6, 200, FR, Saginaw, MI)

2 - Connor Serven (F, 6-9, 235, JR, Prairie City, IL)

Terrence Shannon

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (left) talks to Sencire Harris (center) and Jayden Epps (right).

0 - Terrence Shannon Jr. (G, 6-6, 215, SR, Chicago, IL)

22 - Paxton Warden (G, 6-4, 180, FR, Glen Ellyn, IL)

