Illinois men's basketball roster for the 2022-23 season

Skyy Clark (55) poses with the rest of the Illinois men's basketball team during media day.
ANDERSON KIMBALL
55 - Skyy Clark (G, 6-3, 200, FR, Los Angeles, CA)
42 - Dain Dainja (F, 6-9,270, SO, Brooklyn Park, MN)
Illinois class of 2022 signee Jayden Epps. Epps is a four-star guard from Charlotte.
3 - Jayden Epps (G, 6-2, 19, FR, Norfolk, VA)
Illinois' Luke Goode waits for a free throw against St. Francis last season. He'll be out injured to open the season for the Illini.
Charles Rex Arbogast, Associated Press
10 - Luke Goode (G, 6-7, 210, SO, Fort Wayne, IN)
Illinois signee Sencire Harris. Harris is a four-star guard from Akron, Ohio.
1 - Sencire Harris (G, 6-4, 160, FR, Canton, OH)
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers on Feb. 16 in Piscataway, N.J.
Adam Hunger, Associated Press
33 - Coleman Hawkins (F, 6-10, 225, JR, Sacramento, CA)
Illinois center Dain Dainja (left) talks to Brandon Lieb (right) at Illinois basketball media days.
Anderson Kimball
12 - Brandon Lieb (C, 7-0, 220, JR, Deerfield)
24 - Matthew Mayer (F, 6-9, 225, SR, Austin, TX)
Illinois guard RJ Melendez, center, smiles as he celebrates with guard Brandin Podziemski, left, and guard Trent Frazier after Illinois defeated Northwestern 59-56 in an NCAA college basketball game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
15 - RJ Melendez (G, 6-7, 205, SO, Arecibo, Puerto Rico)
Illinois signee Ty Rodgers brings the ball up at the Jordan Brand Classic on Friday at Hope Academy in Chicago.
Anderson Kimball
20 - Ty Rodgers (F, 6-6, 200, FR, Saginaw, MI)
2 - Connor Serven (F, 6-9, 235, JR, Prairie City, IL)
Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (left) talks to Sencire Harris (center) and Jayden Epps (right).
ANDERSON KIMBALL
0 - Terrence Shannon Jr. (G, 6-6, 215, SR, Chicago, IL)
22 - Paxton Warden (G, 6-4, 180, FR, Glen Ellyn, IL)
Illinois basketball media day 2022-23
Coleman Hawkins
Coleman Hawkins (right) and Matthew Mayer (left) sit while the team picture is being taken at media day.
ANDERSON KIMBALL
Illinois men's basketball media day
Illinois men's basketball players and coach Brad Underwood sit and pose for a team picture during media day.
ANDERSON KIMBALL
Matthew Mayer mug
Mayer
ANDERSON KIMBALL
Skyy Clark
Terrence Shannon
Watch now: Brad Underwood previews season at media day
