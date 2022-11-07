Illinois men's basketball opens season with 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. was billed as one of the top transfer recruits in the portal last spring, he looked as advertised in his Illini debut.

It came against low-major competition, but he tied his career-high and the No. 23 Illini opened the season with an 85-57 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday.

"Gee wiz, what an athlete," Eastern Illinois coach Marty Simmons said.

Shannon’s athleticism was on display with a breakaway dunk early in the first half that was set up by Ty Rodgers where he skied over a Panthers defender. From there on he got to the paint and free throw line at will and showed the skill set the Illini coveted when he was a top-100 recruit in high school and then a starter at Texas Tech.

He got into the paint and to the line at will, going 13-for-15 from the charity stripe.

"He's fast," Underwood said. "And he's 220 pounds. 6-foot-6, 6'7 going downhill with speed and he is relentless. He's not afraid to stick his nose in there. He's not afraid to take contact, he wants to go to the line."

The Illini led for 38:40 and coasted in an opener featuring eight newcomers. It was one of the top returners in Coleman Hawkins that got Illinois started.

Hawkins finished with a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, tying his previous career high of 18 points in the first half. After Hawkins’ 18 first-half points, Shannon had a team-high 14 in the second.

Baylor transfer Dain Dainja had a debut double-double off the bench, with 13 of his 17 points in the second half to go along with 10 rebounds. He was part of a nine-man rotation for most of the night where each player played over 15 minutes.

"I challenged him today to get 10 rebounds and man, he pursued it and he chased it," Underwood said. ".. He gave me a lot of confidence tonight. He was terrific."

The Illini’s length on defense shined with nine blocks and 10 steals. The team picked up from full court and forced a 10-second call in the first half and turned Eastern Illinois over 18 times.

After starting the game shooting 6-for-12, the Panthers shot 31% from the field the rest of the way.

All four of Illinois’ freshmen got game time in the first 10 minutes and each played over 15 minutes. Skyy Clark got the start and finished with three points and five rebounds in 23 minutes.

Ty Rodgers was the first Illini off the bench and had one point, eight rebounds and a team-high five assists. Jayden Epps had two points and three assists. Sencire Harris had nine points, a block and three steals off the bench with a headband and the No. 1 jersey that was reminiscent of former Illini Trent Frazier.

"He is an unbelievably unrelenting competitor and I have tremendous appreciation for that," Underwood said regarding Harris.

Rebounding without star big-man Kofi Cockburn, who was in attendance for the opener before he goes to start his professional career in Japan, was something Underwood emphasized before the season. The Illini got it from several different players, with six players having four boards or more while out-rebounding Eastern Illinois 53-30.

Illinois also had 50 combined points from its centers in Hawkins and Dainja.

"What's the number here? I don't have my readers with me," Underwood quipped. "Dain had 17 (points) Coleman had 23 (points). That's 50 (points) and 22 rebounds. We missed Kofi right? Pretty good numbers from that spot. Pretty good numbers. A lot of ways to get them. I thought our offensive rebounding was impactful."

Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer finished with seven points and four rebounds in 16 minutes. He sat the final 15:22. That was due to game flow and the nature of the game according to Underwood.

"We had a comfortable lead and Matt's a veteran, and we've still got to find and get him in rhythm," Underwood said. "He's still trying to figure out how to play within what we're doing. But no reason other than just kind of the game."

Next, Illinois hosts Kansas City at 8 p.m. Friday at State Farm Center.