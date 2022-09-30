Illinois men's basketball gets second commitment of 2023 class

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood got his second commitment of the 2023 class on Friday when four-star guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn committed to the Illini in an interview with On3 sports.
Gibbs-Lawhorn took an official visit to Illinois this past weekend before joining four-star Amani Hansberry as the second recruit in this year’s class. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a Lafayette, Indiana native, was committed to Purdue before de-commiting in August, eventually choosing the Illini over Memphis and Texas among other suitors.
“They believed in me more than anyone else and they showed that,” Gibbs-Lawhorn told On3.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Gibbs-Lawhorn will give the team more depth at guard and another person who can potentially be a primary ball handler alongside freshmen guards Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps.
Gibbs-Lawhorn and Hansberry are both in the top-75 of the 247sports composite rankings and give Illinois the No. 21 ranked recruiting class according to 247sports.
Tim Anderson was the lead recruiter for Gibbs-Lawhorn. Underwood, assistants Chester Frazier, Geoff Alexander, Anderson and the rest of the staff have gotten six four-star recruits in the past three classes.
