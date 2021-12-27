 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

topical

Illinois men’s basketball game vs. Florida A&M canceled due to COVID issues with Illini

  • 0
Missouri Illinois Basketball

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood yells from the sidelines during the first half  against Missouri. The Illini canceled their game against Florida A&M that was scheduled for Wednesday. 

 Jeff Roberson, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball home game against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Single game ticket holders for the Florida A&M game who purchased tickets directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be contacted about refund information after January 5, when UIUC business operations return to normal hours from the holiday break.

Illinois basketball season ticket holders, including those seated in premium areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.

Those who purchased single game tickets from a third party, such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid, or other similar companies, will need to reach out to those companies directly.

The Illini defeated Missouri last Wednesday in the Braggin' Rights game, giving Illinois its first win in the series since 2017. The next scheduled game for Illinois (9-3) is Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota (10-1).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News