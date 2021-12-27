Illinois men’s basketball game vs. Florida A&M canceled due to COVID issues with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The
Illinois men's basketball home game against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program. The game will not be rescheduled.
Single game ticket holders for the Florida A&M game who purchased tickets directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be contacted about refund information after January 5, when UIUC business operations return to normal hours from the holiday break.
Illinois basketball season ticket holders, including those seated in premium areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.
Those who purchased single game tickets from a third party, such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid, or other similar companies, will need to reach out to those companies directly.
The Illini defeated Missouri last Wednesday in the Braggin' Rights game, giving Illinois its first win in the series since 2017. The next scheduled game for Illinois (9-3) is Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota (10-1).
Photos: Illinois 88, Missouri 63 in 2021 Braggin' Rights game
Members of the University of Illinois basketball team celebrate on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, winning the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn reacts after scoring on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins faces pressure as he attempts a drive against Missouri defenders on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier elevates for a shot against Missouri guard Javon Pickett on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Missouri forward Trevon Brazile, Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn, and guard Jacob Grandison compete for the rebound on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn, Missouri forward Kobe Brown and guard Kaleb Brown compete for the rebound on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn dunks on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer elevates for a basket on Missouri forward Trevon Brazile on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn dunks on Missouri forward Kobe Brown on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins dishes off a pass as Missouri forward Trevon Brazile crashes over him on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Members of the University of Illinois basketball team celebrate on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, winning the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn dunks without pressure on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Missouri forward Kobe Brown is pressured on a drive by Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Missouri guard Dajuan Gordon is pressured on a drive by Illinois guard Jacob Grandson on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier reacts after a three-point shot on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer drives agains Missouri guard Javon Pickett on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois head basketball coach Brad Underwood coaches from the bench on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins is congratulated by teammates as he leaves the game on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Members of the University of Illinois basketball team celebrate on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, winning the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Missouri head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin coaches from the sidelines on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Illinois at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer celebrates an imminent win on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier celebrates a three-point shot on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Missouri guard Amari Davis elevates for a shot against Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the first half of the Braggin' Rights game against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski scores on Missouri forward Trevon Brazile on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the Braggin' Rights game at against the University of Missouri at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
Illinois forward Kofi Cockburn dunks as Missouri Javon Pickett arrives late on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the second half of the the Braggin' Rights game at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
