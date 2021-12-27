Illinois men’s basketball game vs. Florida A&M canceled due to COVID issues with Illini

CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois men's basketball home game against Florida A&M scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 results within the Illini program. The game will not be rescheduled.

Single game ticket holders for the Florida A&M game who purchased tickets directly from the University of Illinois Ticket Office will be contacted about refund information after January 5, when UIUC business operations return to normal hours from the holiday break.

Illinois basketball season ticket holders, including those seated in premium areas, will be contacted directly at a later point in the season regarding options once it is determined if any additional home games are impacted due to COVID-19.

Those who purchased single game tickets from a third party, such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid, or other similar companies, will need to reach out to those companies directly.

The Illini defeated Missouri last Wednesday in the Braggin' Rights game, giving Illinois its first win in the series since 2017. The next scheduled game for Illinois (9-3) is Sunday, Jan. 2 at Minnesota (10-1).

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

