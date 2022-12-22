Illinois losing running backs coach Cory Patterson, reportedly to Colorado

Illinois will have some more coaching transition this offseason.

Running backs coach Cory Patterson departed the program, the school announced on Thursday. According to reports from Jeremy Werner and Carl Reed at 247sports, Patterson will take a job on Ryan Walters' staff at Colorado.

Patterson was the high school coach of Illinois’ leading receiver Isaiah Williams and helped recruit him to Illinois. He also was the lead recruiter for Kaden Feagin and Keith Randolph among others. Additionally, he was the position coach for Chase Brown while he led the Power Five in rushing.

He was hired by Lovie Smith in 2018 and was the only coach from that staff retained by Bret Bielema.

“When I took the job here at the University of Illinois, building a championship staff was one of the first priorities,” Bielema said in a statement. “Since Cory Patterson was retained as running backs coach, he has done a tremendous job. Thank you to Cory and his family for everything they have done for Illinois. As of today, he has taken an opportunity outside of our program. As a program that continues to improve on the field, yesterday on National Signing Day, and with the opportunity ahead of us on January 2nd, transition is part of the process. With any turnover, the opportunity to improve is what excites me the most as we continue to move our program forward.”

Illinois has lost Walters, the head coach at Purdue, as well as outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and Patterson to the Boilermakers. Kane will be Purdue’s defensive coordinator.

Patterson was a key recruiter, especially in the Saint Louis area where he was a head coach at Trinity Catholic and was a youth football coach for Williams as well as Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams.

“He’s a Saint Louis success story.” Belleville West coach Jason Wells told the Herald & Review over the summer. “... By him building that relationship with that area, that's why Illinois was able to get — even under the old staff — some of those guys that were Under Armour All-Americans."