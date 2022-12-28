Illinois looking to reinvigorate halfcourt offense in warmup for Big Ten play

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has had a theme in its struggles over the past couple of weeks — lack of smooth offense in the halfcourt.

That rut led to two straight losses against Power Five teams sandwiched around a victory over an Alabama A&M team where it impressed a lot more defensively than it did on the offensive end.

Illinois has had scoring droughts of over five minutes in each of the past four games, and has scored less than 75 points in five of the past six.

The Illini want to run in transition and have successfully in wins over Texas and UCLA, but when the offense is slowed down it has struggled.

“We’ve just gotta execute,” Terrence Shannon Jr. said. “Coach calls a play or tells us to do something, we gotta do it. We haven’t been executing an offense. It’s been stagnant. It’s been a lot of isolation ball. And we just gotta get better with just running offense and the stuff we practice.”

Illinois will try to get some much-need movement and flow back when it hosts Bethune-Cookman on Thursday (7:30 p.m. on FS1).

After the loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game, Underwood, who fell to 2-4 in Braggin' Rights games, pointed to getting the right execution being the primary issue.

That lack of success on the offensive end put a big strain on the Illini against Missouri, with forced shots and empty possessions letting the Tigers get out in transition.

“It doesn’t matter what we run,” Underwood said. “It doesn’t matter. You can run stack sets, you can run spread, you can run five-out, you can run whatever you wanna run. And until I get them to execute it, it leads to a lot of really, really bad shots which lead to a lot of offensive problems in transition. That multiplies because it puts pressure on your halfcourt defense. It is my job to get them to do that.”

With its pivot to positionless basketball and what has been meant to be a sharing of ball-handling responsibility, Illinois has been left with the ball getting stuck on a lot of possessions.

The team’s most complete halfcourt offensive game this season was arguably the team’s win over Syracuse, where it passed around a zone defense with Coleman Hawkins having a triple-double and Illinois having 21 assists.

That ball movement hasn’t translated the past couple weeks against teams that play more man defense, and the Illinois offense has become stagnant. The Illini had 11 assists against Missouri and have 20 assists combined over the past two games.

“We’re making one pass and shooting it and not trying to run anything or execute anything,” Underwood said.

The Illini have Thursday’s tuneup before Big Ten play starts Jan. 4. It’ll need to have a turnaround with the bulk of the conference season looming in January. But Underwood said this isn't an unfamiliar position.

“Most of the time, we’ve been pretty screwed up coming into this game. It’s just the way it’s been. I don’t know why,” Underwood said. “We’ve been a train wreck in this game really all but maybe last year.”

