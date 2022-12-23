Illinois looking in the mirror after Braggin' Rights beatdown

ST. LOUIS — At the podium nearly two weeks ago after a lopsided loss, Illinois coach Brad Underwood challenged his team.

On Thursday there was another one, but after a 93-71 loss to Missouri, he pointed inward with blame after the team’s third loss in five games.

"Getting this group tough enough and getting this group disciplined enough, that is a direct reflection on the guy sitting right here talking to you right now and I self-reflect a lot," Underwood said. "There's no excuse for that."

Following a win over then-No. 2 Texas 16 days prior to a Braggin’ Rights beatdown, Illinois looked to be in a downward spiral. It’s lost its last two games against Power 5 opponents by a combined 37 points.

Underwood has seen that something is missing from this team and his team’s of the past couple seasons at Illinois.

“This group doesn’t have my footprint yet: Toughness,” Underwood said. “Toughness. If you ask anybody in this league or in the Big Ten about what I am, it’s toughness. How many times did we get our ball taken tonight? Just get our ball taken? It’s toughness, being able to execute. Toughness and discipline to be able to guard.”

That was something it appeared Illinois had earlier this season when it beat a pair of top-10 teams in UCLA and Texas, but over the past couple weeks things have changed.

“We were tough in those two games,” said Illinois leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who had 22 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead the Illini in all three categories against Missouri. “We were together. We weren’t arguing with each other during the game or anything. That’s the big difference that I’ve seen between those two games and this one.”

Both Shannon and Underwood, the two tasked with answering after the most lopsided loss in the Illini’s history in a Braggin’ Rights clash, were both self-reflective. Underwood put more of the blame on himself than anyone else, while Shannon also took some responsibility.

“I’ve gotta be a better leader,” Shannon said. “I haven't led the team as I should. Just something I gotta fix and evaluate over break and be better for my team.”

Illinois now has 12 days until conference play starts with a road test at Northwestern (with a home game against Bethune-Cookman preceding that on Thursday, Dec. 29). Players will go home for Christmas and then come back with some time to make some fixes.

Matthew Mayer talked about a disconnect between the players and coaches after the team’s loss to Alabama A&M. Underwood maintained that off-the-court chemistry isn’t an issue. There still looks to be a learning curve for players messing in a new system on the court.

“I love them as people. Chemistry, I think, is really good. I really do. I’ve had worse,” Underwood said. “It’s not about that. I think the one thing we’ve got to do is learn to trust. Trust is the last part of being a really good team. Again, a lot of new faces, but you have to trust what we’re doing.”

Missouri coach Dennis Gates stressed team building and using his sports psychologist in building his roster full of new faces, some including players from his time at Cleveland State.

Shannon said the Illini will work on team building as well. He started to take initiative with that in preseason by organizing team meetings.

"We just got to still figure out each other," Shannon said. "... We're gonna do a lot more bonding together, picking each other's brains and just coming together more as a team. We got a long season ahead of us and we're gonna turn it around."

Finding trust would help with an on-court disconnect that has seen a lot of stagnant offense and disjointed play.

“Trust is the one thing we don’t have,” Underwood said. “Everybody is trying to do their deal. We can do it in practice, but do we trust each other? Right now? No. We don’t trust enough. We don’t love each other.”

With Braggin' Rights behind them, the Illini will spend some time trying to fix the team's on-court chemistry. Underwood said there were good signs after last week's practices, but Illinois will need to get that to translate into games.

They've seen what happens when they don’t over the past couple of weeks.

"You can't win doing what we're doing,” Underwood said. “And I hope they get to see that. There's nothing better than that than getting your butt smacked as a teacher to learn what you've got to do. And like I said, we were really good in practice. I was hoping we were kind of snapping out of it because of practice, but again, we saw that different colored jersey and didn't have it."

