CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Shammond Cooper won’t be with the team in the spring and will enter the transfer portal, coach Bret Bielema said on Monday.

Cooper was a four-star recruit out of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis, playing under former Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson. He played in seven games last season primarily on special teams and played in 10 games in four seasons.

He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

"Shammond Cooper grabbed me about two weeks ago and had gone through our entire program and had put himself in a position to make a transfer out of here and didn't want to go through spring ball," Bielema said. "He's kind of got an idea of some teams. Any time these situations pop up I just try to express to these kids, especially in Shammond's situation, anything I can do to help facilitate where you want to go, how you want to do it, please let me know. Excited for him and his new opportunity."

Bailey, Crisler out

Defensive back Matthew Bailey was in a boot during the Illini’s pro day, and suffered an injury during winter workouts that will keep him sidelined until the summer.

Bailey started in the ReliaQuest Bowl in January and got plenty of snaps last season as a true freshman reserve on special teams and as Sydney Brown’s understudy. Bailey had three picks and a fumble recovery while playing in all 13 games last season, and is a favorite to land a starting job in the fall once he returns.

"That young man is special," defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. "No one knew that he was going to come on they way he did. Matthew was one of the last young men that we took in last year's recruiting class. And just the way I mean, like, you just don't know. You just don't know the way these young men are going to progress. I'm beyond excited about Matt's future, and where he's headed because I think he's wired right and he's had some great guys ahead of him to kind of show him the ropes."

Starting offensive lineman Zy Crisler will also be out for the spring. He started 13 games at right guard last season in his first season as a junior college transfer and was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Defensive lineman Bryce Barnes, who has played 44 games as a reserve and on special teams, will also be sidelined.

Ezekiel Holmes is returning from a knee injury that ended his season after starting the first three games in 2022. He won’t be in action during the spring.

"Zeke is doing extremely well, he just won't be available during spring ball," Bielema said.

Position changes

Bielema announced a couple of position changes, with Miles Scott moving from wide receiver to defensive back. Scott had four receptions for 29 yards and played in 13 games last season.

Nick Fedanzo moved from running back to safety, while Dylan Davis will move from offensive to defensive line.

Davis transferred from Furman to Illinois in the previous offseason, and had 60 tackles for loss as a defensive lineman during four high school seasons in Florida. He’ll provide competition and depth at nose guard at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds.

Kalen Villanueva, a three-star signee in the 2020 class, returned to Illinois as a walk-on linebacker. He transferred to Louisiana Tech and played in 10 games for the Bulldogs in 2022 after missing the 2021 season in Champaign due to injury.

