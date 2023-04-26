Illinois had its first loss to the transfer portal after spring practice on Wednesday when linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. entered the portal as a grad transfer.

Hart started 10 games last season after an ACL tear ended his 2021 season in week one, but lost time to Isaac Darkangelo later in the year. Hart said he wasn’t quite 100% last season after getting up to speed following surgery.

He finished his Illinois career with 28 tackles, three for loss, and a fumble return touchdown in 12 games.

Dylan Rosiek started the spring game while Hart was out, and is the favorite to start next to Tarique Barnes at inside linebacker in the upcoming season. Kennena Odeluga is also expected to play a bigger role after featuring in pass rush packages last season.

Prince Green became the Illini's second loss from the end of spring practices when he joined Hart on Wednesday. Green didn't play in two seasons in Champaign as a reserve defensive back. He was a three-star prospect and former All-State player at Griffin High School in Georgia before being a reserve safety.

Hart and Green are the second and third players to enter the transfer portal in the spring, linebacker Shammond Cooper entered the portal during spring practice and didn’t participate.

