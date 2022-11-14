Illinois lets chance at closing out division title slip through its grasp

CHAMPAIGN — A couple of weeks ago, Illinois was in the driver's seat of the Big Ten West. If it won its next two games it would be division title winners.

Instead, players quickly jogged off the field Saturday after a second-straight loss, a 31-24 loss to Purdue that makes their division hopes very unlikely.

It’s been an impressive season for a lot of the players who went through Senior Day festivities, but those players left Memorial Stadium on a somber note after having an opportunity for a storybook ending and a trip to Indianapolis slip through their grasp.

“It hurt double because it was Senior Day and they won’t ever be able to leave the field again,” coach Bret Bielema said. “I know some of the seniors were very emotional just walking up the stairway there. The good thing is that they’ve done a lot of good things, the tough news is that we’ve not done enough in the last two weeks.”

Being in the lead in the division this late in the season is something that wasn’t a secret to the team. Weekly the coaching staff gives the team a breakdown of where they are in the college football landscape.

Bielema told the team at the beginning of the month about the importance of the season’s stretch run.

"The month of November is one where the most important games come at," Newton said. "I mean, we’ve still got two games to play, but those past two I feel like we let them slip up."

It wasn’t something teammates talked to each other about, but the situation was one that was present and impossible to ignore.

"Obviously that's been kind of there, the elephant in the room, but at the same time we haven't really been talking about it or thinking about it as a team," quarterback Tommy DeVito said. "That's been there, but you know at the end of the day you want to go 1-0 each week, so that's gonna be our mindset moving forward, and then just see how everything falls."

Illinois had to deal with that pressure for the past couple weeks, and that manifested itself with a couple games where errors in the red zone last week or penalties this week led to losses to conference opponents.

"I think the pressure to get there really existed within this building within ourselves," Barnes said. "I know that there are still aspirations for many people and that's to go beyond that. We still strive to be the best we can, go out there and perform at the highest level that we can. This is definitely a small detour of what we wanted to do but we still have next week, the week after. We still have time to play good football."

The differences in execution weren’t something that Bielema thought were related to the pressure and situation. Illinois’ defense had multiple key injuries, losing its starting edge rusher Seth Coleman to a concussion and also three of its top four corners to injuries. Against a pass-happy Purdue offense that also had success on the ground, it wasn’t a good mix.

A pivotal divisional matchup was also a tough spot for players to get their first meaningful snaps of the season.

“I don’t see that. I know everybody will have their own narratives,” Bielema said. “But this group, really just focused on rematch No. 6, playing Purdue, really showed them the last play of the game last year, we were frustrated that we weren’t able to close that one out. This year, we were focused on more of the same. I think the part that really jumps out to me is the opportunities that made us win those games, we’ve had those same moments but we haven’t been able to push it over the top.”

Now, Illinois has two games left and needs a lot of help if it wants to get to the conference title game. It’ll likely have to start with an upset win on the road over No. 3 Michigan.

“It’s a race that’s nowhere close to being done,” Bielema said. “But I think the thing we need to worry about now is getting Illinois football good at Illinois football.”