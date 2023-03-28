CHAMPAIGN — After Illinois wrapped up its 2022 regular season with a win over Northwestern, Keith Randolph started to decide on his future.

He talked to head coach Bret Bielema, position coach Terrance Jamison, defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and teammate Johnny Newton every day for about a week straight.

"A lot of things went into it," Randolph said. "Just looking at my past season, what the league thought of me, talking to Coach (Bret Bielema), talking to Johnny, talking to my parents."

After that, getting draft grades from the NFL and thinking in the offseason, he decided to return to Illinois for another season.

"You get that back and just make a decision from there," Randolph said. "You got people in your corner to talk to. For me, I was praying to God and my mom, dad, but they were helping me a lot with the decision."

Randolph and Newton — nicknamed "the Law Firm" — were in contact about their decisions leading up to and after the bowl game. They return as one of the top defensive line duos in the conference — Randolph coming off a third-team All-Big Ten season with 13 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks.

"We talked every day after the bowl game," Newton said. "He just kept asking me, 'What you doing to do? What you going to do?' We both wanted to play with each other."

Randolph re-enacted one of the phone calls between them and it was a similar sentiment. Each made decisions on their own with their own timeline, but they didn’t want to come back alone next season and were anxiously awaiting their partner in crime.

"We were influences on each other's decisions," Randolph said.

They each decided to stay, and now the “Law Firm” will remain in practice for another fall at Memorial Stadium.

Both will be able to play off each other, and a new starter at nose guard, with a chance to build their NFL Draft stock for 2024.

Randolph got some pointers from teams with his feedback from the league and what they were looking for next season. He was fifth on the team in tackles and was valuable in run support, as well as having a stretch where he had sacks in four straight games last season.

That stretch is what Randolph wants to replicate this season.

"Just consistency," Randolph said on his feedback. "That's pretty much what it is, so that was really a big reason for me on why I wanted to come back to school because that's not like something that can be taught, if that makes sense. It's more so an internal thing. That's something I have to prove not just to the coaching staff or the NFL but to myself."

Randolph coming back alongside Newton and the rest of the defensive returnees makes the transition for a couple new defensive coaches — namely the freshly promoted defensive coordinator Henry — easier because it gives them something to build off from last season.

The pressure and impact of the front seven will have helped a unit that loses all but one of its starters in the secondary.

Randolph said he feels like there is still more for him, and the defense, to tap into next season.

"I feel like Coach (Jamison) and Coach (Bielema), they've taken all of us to a new level," Randolph said.

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe Mac Resetich Malik Elzy