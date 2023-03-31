CHAMPAIGN — Going into last season, Josh McCray and the Illinois staff had a lot of reason for optimism.

McCray had finished his freshman year with multiple breakout performances, finishing with 549 yards and two scores in 2021. He had 142 yards in the team’s overtime thriller at Penn State, and had 156 in an early season loss at Purdue.

With Chase Brown and McCray, Illinois had two backs who were set for a step forward in 2022. Head coach Bret Bielema thought McCray was primed for a sophomore breakout.

"Going into last fall, I was probably more excited about Josh McCray than I ever have and I've been excited about him since he got here," Bielema said. "He's changed his body. His demeanor, just his overall maturity in everything that he's done. Josh has been impressive to me."

Brown was able to break out and lead the FBS in rushing in the regular season, becoming a Heisman candidate who will be drafted into the NFL.

McCray’s chance at a breakout ended almost immediately, with injuries derailing his season before it got a chance to truly begin. He went down in the season-opener against Wyoming and was out for the next six games before returning for limited snaps against Nebraska and Michigan State.

A horse collar tackle against the Spartans sidelined him for the rest of the regular season before he played in the bowl game. He redshirted the 2022 season after being available in only four contests.

"Things didn't really go out as planned," McCray said. "I mean the first game I was so amped up and just hyped and ready to get back out on the field with the guys."

Recovering from that knee injury, being out for multiple months and then going down quickly after he returned took a bit of a toll on McCray. He was set to be a important piece in the backfield. He also missed being with his teammates throughout the year during a historic season.

"I'd really say adversity, because whenever I got hurt, I mean, that was my first time really like just being hurt," McCray said. "Having to sit out, like weeks after weeks after weeks. After all that, that can just sit up on you."

Now, McCray is healthy after the offseason and heads into the spring with the Illini having a large hole to fill with backfield production. McCray is ready to be the player that fills that need.

"I mean, my body just feels great," McCray said. "Just being able to just make the certain type of cuts that I want to now. Really, just like my freshman year. I’ve really just been able to do whatever I need to do."

Over that freshman season and last year, McCray watched and learned from Brown and Love. He noticed the extra work Brown would put in and how much time he’d spend coming in early to work on cuts.

"That's just something that I take away from him," McCray said. "I want to be just like Chase."

Other backs last season like Brown, Reggie Love and Chase Hayden checked up on McCray during his rehab. McCray said that they helped him get through the tough months and get back into form.

Now, McCray and and Love are two of the favorites to start the season with featured roles in the backfield. They’ll both be counted on, with offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. and Bielema both pointing towards a shift to a more committee-based running back approach after Brown was the workhorse last season.

Still, Love and McCray will be competing with others, including younger backs Jordan Anderson and Kaden Feagin, for a starting spot this fall.

"Everybody is just getting the chance to just go out there and just compete for the spot," McCray said. "That's really what it's about at the end of the day. Everybody just wants a spot, so we're just all gonna have fun while doing it."

McCray, finally past the injury issues of last year, is ready for that breakout.

“It was just a minor setback for a major comeback,” McCray said.

Close Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game last season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019. Illinois ends regular season with win over Northwestern Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois linebacker Tarique Barnes smiles as he holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Barnes a captain in 2022. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito throws against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. DeVito threw for 2,397 yards and 15 touchdowns last season for the Illini and is trying to get a waiver to return this season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois running back Reggie Love III runs against Northwestern during a game last season. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams, left, runs against Northwestern defensive back Rod Heard II., on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Williams will be a key weapon for a new quarterback in 2023. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern wide receiver Genson Hooper Price is tackled by Illinois linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) and defensive back Tyler Strain on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois head coach Bret Bielema calls to his team during a game against Northwestern on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Some of Bielema's assistants could have opportunities elsewhere after an 8-4 season. Illinois Northwestern Football Northwestern running back Evan Hull is tackled by Illinois defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) holds the Land of Lincoln Trophy as he runs on the field with linebacker Tarique Barnes (8) after Illinois defeated Northwestern on on Nov. 26, 2022, in Evanston, Ill. Illinois Northwestern Football Illinois safety Kendall Smith celebrates after Illinois defeated Northwestern 41-3 on Saturday in Evanston, Ill. Smith and the Illini will play in a bowl game for the first time since 2019.