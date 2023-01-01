Illinois' Johnny Newton gets homecoming in ReliaQuest Bowl

TAMPA, Fla — When it was announced Illinois would end its season about a half hour from where Johnny Newton grew up, a thought immediately popped into his mind.

His family and friends would get to watch him play, some of them for the first time in college. That meant Newton got as many tickets as he could, with around 80 people set to watch him when Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) takes on Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 Big Ten) at the ReliaQuest Bowl 11 a.m. Monday at Raymond James Stadium.

Some of those family members that will watch him for the first time are Jervon and Jerquan, the two oldest of his four brothers.

"For them to be able to see me play, that'll be pretty cool," Newton said. "And like the rest of my family, it's just so cool to think about."

They all played football growing up, with three of them playing in college. Jervon and Jerquan played at Marist and West Florida while his younger brother Jerjuan plays at Toledo and youngest brother Jershaun plays in high school.

That’s in part where Newton’s competitiveness comes from. Before he was an All-Big Ten player for the Illini, he was mixing it up with his brothers. They’d race to the car door to see who could get there first and get to the front seat; they’d see who could eat their food the fastest. There were also games of soccer, basketball and football, with wrestling matches inside the house.

"Everything you could think of as a kid we did that and just competed at it to see who could win," Newton said. "That's a thing that’s translated to our lives now. If we were going to do something we wanted to be the best at it."

Newton grew up in St. Petersburg, playing at Clearwater Catholic with three of his brothers. Jershaun is currently playing there while Jerjuan plays for Toledo, and Jerquan and Jervon both played at West Florida.

Newton has been to plenty of games at Raymond James Stadium to watch his hometown Buccaneers play. He watched Pro Bowl lineman Gerald McCoy and Ndamukong Suh play in the trenches. His favorite games have been watching Tom Brady lead the Bucs over the past couple of seasons.

Now he gets to grace that field. It’ll be his first time playing on an NFL field, but it likely won’t be his last. Newton is on mock draft boards for this spring’s NFL Draft after a breakout season where he had 13 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks, but is currently undecided on his future for next season.

For now he’s enjoying his homecoming.

"When I think about St. Petersburg, I think about a lot of talent there and a lot of struggles, but I feel like good things can come out of there if you put in hard work," Newton said.

After putting in that hard work, Newton will either have the chance at a pro future or another potential all-conference season.

"It's pretty crazy to think about," Newton said. "I always dreamed about playing in the NFL.”

The bowl game will be a homecoming for Newton and the 19 other Illinois players who played high school football in Florida. It’ll be a curtain call for quarterback Tommy DeVito, Alex Palczewski and other players who have exhausted their eligibility. It’ll also be a look at the team’s future, with stars like Devon Witherspoon and Sydney Brown opting out.

That means players like Matthew Bailey and young corners Tyler Strain or Tyson Rooks will be thrust into action against the Bulldogs air raid offense. Josh McCray and Reggie Love will also get some time at running back in place of Chase Brown, who also declared for the NFL Draft.

It also means they’ve gotten a lot of first-team reps in practice. Bailey has been seen as a potential successor to Sydney Brown at safety, and has taken that role in bowl prep.

"As soon as Syd pulled out of those practices, that's when Matt kind of took his play to a different level," Bielema said. "It was pretty interesting to watch. Literally the first day, all of us coaches were watching film the next day, and we're like, do you guys see something different with No. 2? With Bailey. That's how it happens, man when the next one moves on sometimes, that moment of okay, I'm here, comes through and it's definitely happened with a lot of our DBs for sure."

