CHAMPAIGN — When Johnny and Jerjuan Newton saw the schedules of their respective college football teams, Jerjuan had to get a hold of Johnny.

Jerjuan and Toledo were set to head to Champaign to face Johnny and Illinois to kick off the season.

“He sent it to me, I think right when they came out," Newton said. "Like, 'We gon' kick ya'll butt.' and I was like, 'Man, you're crazy.'"

After a summer of waiting, both brothers will finally face off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It’ll be the first time the two will be on the same field since they grew up together in Florida playing for Clearwater Catholic. Jerjuan played on offense while Johnny played on defense and used his brother as competition. That competitive fire helped them both become Division I prospects.

"I mean, we're a year apart, so we always played on the same team. We always wanted to be better than the next one or playing on the same basketball team ... wanted to be better than the next one," Newton said. "That competitive aspect has always been there — just me trying to be better than my brother. Even my older brothers — trying to be stronger than them, trying to be faster than them. I felt like that competitive aspect has been instilled in me since I was a young kid."

The Newtons will have dozens of people in attendance Saturday, including some siblings and both parents. Their youngest brother Jershaun is finishing up his high school career and is a three-star quarterback prospect with multiple Division I offers.

“You know how Johnny is. Johnny is one of a kind. Obviously, Johnny loves his brother and cares about his brother, but to him, it’s a competition,” Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “How cool is it for his family to be able to come up here and witness this moment for them? Mother and father, they’re going to have two of their sons competing against each other on the field. It’s going to be a really cool environment for him, his family and his brother.

"Johnny could be lining up against his brother, or he could be lining up against an NFL offensive tackle and he’s going to have the same mindset. He’s competitive as all get out. He’s violent, he’s physical and he wants to show his peers, as well as the rest of the country, how talented he is, and he wants to put it on display.”

Johnny Newton has become the Illini’s defensive star with fellow end Keith Randolph. He was an All-American last season with 14 tackles for loss and 5½ sacks. Jerjuan was a second-team All-MAC receiver with 830 yards and nine scores on a Toledo team that won a conference title.

Johnny will be an NFL Draft pick this spring after four impressive years in Champaign.

“It’s been so exciting to have my name connected to his. I wouldn’t want my name connected to anybody else,” Randolph said. “He’s a hard worker, great football player, great person, funny guy, comes to work every day, he’s a leader.”

Now, Johnny’s last collegiate season kicks off with opportunity to go face-to-face with his brother like he did for years growing up.

"I was just so happy that I get to be able to play my brother because I mean, not a lot of people get to say that or do that. I feel like that's rare, so hopefully I can get a good tackle in on him and they can say Newton tackled Newton," Johnny said.