CHAMPAIGN — Illinois filled the final vacancy on its staff for the 2023 season when it announced the addition of Robby Discher as the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Tuesday.

Dischner replaces Ben Miller after Miller moved to an off the field role during his recovery from treatment for colon cancer. Sean Snyder spend the 2022 season as the special teams coordinator temporarily.

Dischner was the special teams coordinator at Tulane last season when the Green Wave went 12-2 and ended the season with a Cotton Bowl victory over USC.

"We are very excited to have Robby and his family join us here at the University of Illinois," Bielema said in a release. "He will touch our program in many different ways working with our tight ends, specialists, and coordinating our special teams overall. He has proven to have success in every place he has been. I am excited to see and feel his impact here in our program.”

Before coaching at Tulane, Discher was the special teams coordinator at Louisiana (2020) and Toledo (2016-19) and was a special teams quality control coach at Georgia during its nation title winning season in 2021.

Discher was also the tight ends coach during his time at Toledo. He also worked with tight ends as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma State. He coached a pair of NFL tight ends at Toledo in Robert Gillingham and Mike Roberts and coached Blake Jarwin at Oklahoma State.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Bielema's staff at the University of Illinois," Discher said in a release. "During the interview process, I could sense the togetherness amongst the staff. I could sense a real passion to win championships. I could sense a group of winners within the facility starting at the top with Coach Bielema. My wife, Erin, and our kids; Connor, Sydney, and Quinn, cannot wait to get to Champaign."

