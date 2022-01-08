Illinois hires Barry Lunney Jr. as new offensive coordinator

Illinois named Barry Lunney Jr. the school's new offensive coordinator Saturday.

Lunney was the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at University of Texas San Antonio for the past two seasons. He also was the tight ends coach at Arkansas under Illinois head coach Brett Bielema from 2013-18. Lunney's contract is currently pending approval from the university's board of trustees.

"I'm thankful and excited for the opportunity to join Coach Bielema at the University of Illinois," Lunney said in a release. "Coach B is one of the most respected coaches in college football and I look forward to building on the foundation that he set during his first year in Champaign. The opportunity to work with Coach B again after spending five years together was one that I could not pass up."

At UTSA, the Roadrunners were 11th in the country in scoring in 2021 and 34th in total offense. UTSA had 497 total yards in a 37-30 win over Illinois on Sept. 4. Lunney was a quarterback at Arkansas and was an offensive coordinator at San Jose State and Bentonville High School in Arkansas before joining Bielema at his alma mater in 2013.

"I am so excited to bring Barry Lunney to the University of Illinois family and put him in a position to lead our offense," said Bielema. "He has had success at every level he has coached and has a system that will help take our offense to a new level of success. He is a great teacher, communicator, and leader that our staff and players will gravitate to."

Lunney replaces Tony Petersen, who was fired after one season. Lunney's Arkansas roots helped him land multiple high level recruits with the Razorbacks including five-star and current Denver Broncos defensive lineman Agim McTelvin and a future NFL draft pick and first-team All-SEC selection Treylon Burks. He also coached second round draft pick and New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry as tight ends coach at Arkansas.

Lunney ran a spread offense at UTSA and should run that kind of system at Illinois. With two-time All-American Sinciere McCormick the Roadrunners were a run-first team and that could continue with Illinois backs Chase Brown and Josh McCray being offensive bright spots last season.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0