Illinois has eye on 4-0 Big Ten start ahead of Maryland matchup

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood is no stranger to quick turnarounds.

He and the Illinois men’s basketball team face that challenge with their second game in three days when Maryland comes to town for a 6 p.m. Thursday game at the State Farm Center. The Illini beat Minnesota 76-53 on Tuesday in Minneapolis.

"To me, back-to-backs aren't that big a deal in terms of having one day preps." Underwood said. "I had them every year when I was a Stephen F Austin, we had Big Monday when I was in the Big 12. I enjoy them."

Illinois usually does film and prep at least 48 hours before a game, but with the quick turnaround things have been streamlined.

"Now there's a more condensed version, maybe not quite as in-depth in terms of what all the actions are a team runs," Underwood said. "You rely on your principles, you rely on your fundamentals and then you're pretty dialed . ... I think we've got a good balance and we're sensitive to (the fact that) we played last night and we're coming off COVID. Again, we've got to be prepared to compete and we did that today."

Illinois didn’t look rusty coming off its 13-day break between games due to a COVID pause. Maryland’s defense will have the same tough task Minnesota did of choosing to defend Illini star big Kofi Cockburn, who is second in the nation in scoring and third in rebounding, or choosing to clamp down on Illinois’ perimeter shooters.

Cockburn has helped take advantage of those double teams with increased playmaking. In 10 games this season, he has 12 assists including a joint-high two-assist performance against the Gophers on Tuesday. That average of 1.2 assists is triple his average of 0.4 assists in his first 62 games in an Illinois uniform.

"I'm way more patient now," Cockburn said. "A year or a year-and-a-half ago, I would be rushing those shots trying to get them up on the rim, but now I'm reading coverages and I'm taking what the defense gives me."

That meant Minnesota got hesitant to double and the big man got space to operate. The result was a 29-point 10-rebound performance Tuesday.

"You pick your poison," Underwood said. "Kofi's matured into a really good passer and a really good guy to understand how to hit the open man where it's coming from. I think teams have to figure out how they want to try to handle him knowing that he's a hard guy to come at."

Alfonso Plummer, Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison and Da’Monte Williams have taken advantage of that space so far this season by each shooting better than 37% from outside as the other four starters.

“Everybody's going to go to him and his ability to kick the ball out and get assists is great,” Williams said.

Maryland comes in winning three of its past four, falling 80-75 to Iowa in its last game. The Terrapins were ranked 21st in the AP preseason poll but have gotten off to a slower start than anticipated before longtime coach Mark Turgeon stepped down in early December. Former Tulsa and Wake Forest coach Danny Manning has been the interim for the team’s past five.

Eric Ayala has been the focal point offensively with 19 points or more in his past four games.

“A team that has elite guards in Fatts Russell and Ayala," Underwood said. "They've added (Qudus Wuhab) in the middle who has been very effective."

Wuhab, a Georgetown transfer, will likely be the matchup with Cockburn as a lanky 6-foot-11 defensive anchor.

Ayo's night

The game will also serve as the number retirement ceremony for Bulls guard and former Illinois guard Ayo Donsumu. Donsumu’s No. 11 jersey will be hung next to Dee Brown’s No. 11 jersey in the rafters at halftime.

“A Special night with Ayo's jersey being number 34 to go in the rafters here," Underwood said. "He's very deserving. He is the essence of what our program was going through when we were building. I've got tremendous respect for Ayo for sticking through it, continuing to work, continuing to allow us to coach him in a way that helped establish our culture and I couldn't be happier, I couldn't be prouder of an individual."

Maryland at Illinois When: 6 p.m. Thursday Where: State Farm Center, Champaign Series; Last meeting: Maryland leads 12-6; Maryland 66, Illinois 63, Jan. 10, 2021 Records: Illinois 10-3, Maryland 8-5 TV, radio: ESPN2, WSOY 1340 AM, KFNS 590 AM About Illinois: The Illini came off a COVID pause with a 76-53 win over Minnesota on Tuesday … Point guard Andre Curbelo will remain out with a head injury. Underwood said he is getting closer to being back in the lineup and is currently working on conditioning. … Star forward Kofi Cockburn is averaging team-highs of 22.5 points and 11.9 rebounds after registering his sixth-straight double-double against the Gophers. He has eight this season and 36 in his career. About Maryland: The Terrapins lost to Iowa on the road 80-75 on Monday. … Eric Ayala leads Maryland in scoring with 15.2 points per game. He has scored 19 points or more in each of his past four games.

