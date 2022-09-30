Illinois has an opportunity for spotlight in Bret Bielema's return to Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema doesn’t want to be in the spotlight when the Illinois travels to face Wisconsin on Saturday.

But those comparisons and storylines are hard to ignore. Wisconsin was where Bielema got his first head coaching job and where he had the most success.

He won three straight Big Ten titles with the Badgers before moving on to Arkansas and then ending up in his home state coaching Illinois. When the Illini (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) take on the Badgers (2-2, 0-1), it will be the first time Bielema has returned there since his tenure.

On the opposite sideline will be Bielema's former offensive coordinator Paul Chryst, who is now Wisconsin’s head coach, and a former player in Jim Leonhard as the Badgers defensive coordinator.

But that history won’t be the primary thing on Bielema's mind.

"I think when you reflect upon things, you don't go back to a specific moment in time and say, 'What did I learn here?’" Bielema said. "You talk about what you've learned overall. I think, specifically, when I talk about this game this year, where we're at right now, of course, I look back at last year's. I really didn't look at any other game between the two of us at that point."

Bielema said he turned down multiple interviews with various outlets to talk about his return, instead focusing on the opportunity for the Illini overall.

“I also told our players the other day, ‘Listen, I know there are going to be a lot of questions about me but this is about Illinois,'” Bielema said. “'This is why I’m here. This is what I’m doing.’ I think it’s a lot easier for the outside world to focus on that rather than our football team.”

The program hasn’t won in Madison in 20 years. The Badgers have been the class of the Big Ten West since the conference went to divisions.

“A lot on the table but this game is about Illinois going to Wisconsin, playing in a road environment, Big Ten conference,” Bielema said. “... Not an easy place to win at. Obviously I know that more than anybody. I think the flip side of it is our guys, since we got together last January, we kind of said what’s behind us is behind us and what’s in front of us is what matters.”

It also has ramifications for the rest of the conference season. A win would give Illinois its first 4-1 start since 2015 and put it in good position to make its first bowl game since 2019.

It’s also another rematch game for Illinois. The Illini won their first one in convincing fashion 24-3 over Virginia. Illinois goes to Madison after losing 24-0 to the Badgers last season.

It’s another opportunity, this one on a bigger stage against a bigger opponent and with the backdrop of Bielema’s return, to show how far the program has come in the past couple of seasons.

“Walking off that field last year wasn’t fun,” defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “... We can’t do what we did last year, that’s for sure. As you start to prepare for rematch games, you look at last year’s film and it’s not a fun one to watch. We have definitely improved in a lot of aspects to correct some of the issues we had a year ago. This is a game that we’re excited for.”