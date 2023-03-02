CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had a steady lead, then it lost it late. It looked down and out in overtime, but then lifted itself off the mat to tie it.

Once it got to double overtime, the Illini snatched it from Michigan for good, winning 91-87 on Thursday.

Matthew Mayer had 24, while Terrence Shannon Jr. overcame a slow start for 21 points, 10 coming in overtime.

Michigan forced overtime after Illinois led by seven with 2:35 left thanks to seven points in the final 2:06.

The tables turned when the Wolverines led by seven with 1:49 left in overtime, then Shannon took over and sent it to another overtime period.

Shannon had the Illini’s final three points to close it out at the line, while Mayer hit key shots at the beginning of the second overtime period to put Illinois up for good.

The Illini were up as many as nine with 10:30 left in the second half before a 10-0 run gave the lead back to the Wolverines with 7:33 left.

Illinois went up seven again with 2:35 left, partially with the help of RJ Melendez who had all 12 of his points in the second half or overtime.

Illinois shot 41.7% from the field, including 13-for-27 on layups. Illinois got extra possessions from 12 offensive boards and forced 12 Michigan turnovers.

Illinois led 33-31 at the half after an 8-2 run late in the half. Michigan had four points in the final 6:45 of the half, while Illinois shot 36.4% from the field.

Ty Rodgers had a career-high 14 points, playing a good chunk of point guard minutes in the team’s first game without Jayden Epps (concussion). The team was plus-12 in his 33 minutes while he added seven rebounds, a block and a steal.

Hunter Dickinson had 31 and 16 for Michigan, but missed a free throw to tie the game in double overtime.

Next, Illinois wraps up its regular season when it travels to play Purdue at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. The Illini are now in a six-way tie for second in the Big Ten with one game to play.

