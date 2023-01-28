Illinois guts out 61-51 win at Wisconsin

MADISON — In a contest that was devoid of offense, Matthew Mayer was able to provide some.

Illinois came out of a rock fight and withstood a late run in its 61-51 win over Wisconsin on Saturday largely from Matthew Mayer’s career-high 26 points and another solid defensive effort.

He had 15 of those points in the second half, with 10 of those in the final 10:30 in response to Wisconsin’s 35-34 lead. Illinois (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) snatched the game away with a 22-4 run at that junction in the game after the Badgers had clawed back from down double-digits.

Illinois held Wisconsin (12-8, 4-6) to 33.3& shooting, with every single Badger shooting under 50% from the field. That included a slow start for both sides where Dain Dainja and Mayer each had eight points in the first half, with Jayden Epps layups bookending the first half where the Illini went into the break with a 20-16 lead.

Epps was in the starting lineup again and had 13 points and a pair of assists.

Dainja shot 4-of-6 and was the team’s early outlet for offense, especially with Terrence Shannon Jr. going to the bench early in the first half due to foul trouble. Dainja’s efficiency was key in the slugfest as the only player to shoot over 50% from the field in the first half. He finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

Illinois shot 9-for-27 from the field, but held the Badgers to 6-for-33 shooting in the opening frame where neither team got into double digits until a Dainja dunk 11:35 in.

Shannon opened the second half with a bucket and finished with six points. Mayer had eight of the game’s next 14 points after Shannon’s score, and Illinois got out to a 12-point lead with 16:20 left.

Then Wisconsin stormed back, but more buckets by Mayer and a couple of key defensive stops diffused the run and gave Illinois its sixth win in seven games.

Next, Illinois goes back to Champaign and hosts Nebraska at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Illinois beats Ohio State Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball Ohio St Illinois Basketball