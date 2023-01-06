Illinois guard Skyy Clark to 'step away from basketball for the time being'

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Skyy Clark will step away from the team "for the time being" according to a social media post Friday.
"I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing," Clark wrote in the statement. "For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball for the time being - putting myself and my family first. I appreciate everyone's support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me."
January 6, 2023
Clark averaged 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his freshman season after recovering from an ACL tear. He started the team's first 12 games, missed the team's game against Bethune-Cookman with a shoulder injury and came off the bench in the team's loss to Northwestern on Wednesday.
The four-star prospect was one of the top guards in the 2022 recruiting class and was a Kentucky signee before being released from his letter of intent and then singing with Illinois.