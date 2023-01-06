Illinois guard Skyy Clark to 'step away from basketball for the time being'

"I made friendships in these few short months that I will keep with me for the rest of my life. This decision has nothing to do with basketball, but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family's wellbeing," Clark wrote in the statement. "For personal reasons, I need to step away from basketball for the time being - putting myself and my family first. I appreciate everyone's support during this time, but please respect not only my privacy but the privacy of all those around me."