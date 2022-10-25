Illinois guard Luke Goode to undergo foot surgery

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Luke Goode suffered a fracture in his left foot on Saturday during a preseason scrimmage with Kansas in St. Louis, per a team release.

Goode will have surgery and the return timetable is yet to be determined.

Goode played in 28 games and averaged 2.0 points in 8.9 minutes. He scored 9 points in Illinois' upset win over then-No. 10 Michigan State without Andre Curbelo or Kofi Cockburn in January.

Goode has been in contention for an increased role with the loss of five of the starters form last season. Transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer will get a lot of minutes at the wing spots, with Coleman Hawkins and Ty Rodgers also getting minutes there.