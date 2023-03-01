CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Jayden Epps was hospitalized Tuesday night at Carle Hospital in Champaign after an undisclosed event during practice on Tuesday, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said on Wednesday.

"Jayden went down yesterday in practice," Underwood said. "He was in the hospital overnight. He's been undergoing a series of tests and evaluations here at Carle. Obviously, it was a pretty awkward and tough situation yesterday. His family has made their way into town. It was tough for our players and coaches. He's progressing from the situation, and he's doing better."

Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer each said they saw Epps outside of the hospital before practice on Wednesday. Underwood said he hoped the freshman guard would be released later today and that he would discuss the situation.

"At this point, I'm not going to get into any particulars involving anything else for his sake and his family's sake," Underwood said.

