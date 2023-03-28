CHAMPAIGN — Illinois lost its first player in the transfer portal this offseason when Jayden Epps announced he was entering the portal on Tuesday.

Epps averaged 9.5 points in 24.6 minutes as a freshman, fourth on the team in minutes and fifth in scoring after coming to campus as a four-star and top-100 recruit.

Epps took over as the starting lead guard after Skyy Clark left during the season on a personal leave. Clark entered the portal in March and is transferring to Louisville.

After suffering a concussion during an incident where he collapsed in practice on Feb. 28, Epps missed the last two games of the regular season before returning to play nine minutes in the team’s two postseason contests.

Epps played six minutes in the team’s loss to Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Illinois now has another open scholarship and a void for a transfer guard to fill. The team started workouts this week, and will also be notified of other players' intentions on entering the portal or returning for next season in the next couple of days.

Epps is the fifth top-100 ranked guard to transfer away from Illinois in the past three seasons, though transfer numbers have risen exponentially across the country since the addition of the on-time transfer rule that went into effect last offseason.

Adam Miller transferred to LSU after the 2020-21 campaign before Andre Curbelo and Brandon Podziemski each transferred last offseason. Curbelo transferred to St. John’s while Podziemski declared for the NBA Draft after being named co-West Coast Conference Player of the year at Santa Clara.

This year, Epps and Clark have both transferred out while Zacharie Perrin left midseason to go back home to play in France.

