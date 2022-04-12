Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski enters transfer portal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Brandin Podziemski entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Podziemski announced on Twitter.

Podziemski averaged 4.3 minutes and 1.9 points in 16 games played after being a four-star and top-100 recruit in the 2021 class. Podziemski won Wisconsin Mr. Basketball in 2021.

Other freshman RJ Melendez and Luke Goode got more playing time later in the year and a trio of senior guards took most of the backcourt minutes. Now Illinois won't return any of its guards from last season with Melendez and Jacob Grandison, who has yet to make a decision on taking his COVID year of eligibility, being listed at that position but playing more as wings in 2021-22. 

Trent Frazier, Alfonso Plummer and Da'Monte Williams each exhausted all of their eligibility while Andre Curbelo entered the transfer portal. The Illini added five-star point guard Skyy Clark and four-star guards Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps. It will be a backcourt of completely new faces in 2022-23.

