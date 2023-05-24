CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois golf program has been dominant in the Midwest for the past decade-and-a-half, with 13 of the past 14 Big Ten titles.

As a consensus top-four team heading into the NCAA Championships starting on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona, the Illini can take that dominance to the national level.

A national title is the only thing missing from the trophy case during coach Mike Small’s reign in Champaign, but that’s not the way the coach looks at it.

“I’m as competitive as anybody and I want to win the whole thing. It’d be great, but I’m not going to judge my career and I’m not going to feel any different if we don’t,” Small said.

Small still has the goal of winning it all, since this Illinois team has the depth to be the one that gets it done. The Illini came closest in 2013 as a national runner-up, and come in this season after winning three of their last four tournaments. Their seven event wins are the most in Division I, according to Golfstat.

It’s led by Adrien Dumont de Chassart, who has been the Big Ten’s best golfer over the past two seasons and was a co-player of the year in 2021, and Tommy Kuhl, who was an All-Big Ten pick this year. Both are in the top 35 according to Golfstat — de Chassart at No. 8 and Kuhl at 31.

This will be the last year for each of them as fifth-year seniors.

Matthis Besard, Piercen Hunt and Jackson Buchanan have provided good depth and rounded out the scorers in the NCAA regional, where a second-place finish qualified them for the finals.

“Don’t get me wrong. I still want to win. I talk to these guys every single day about it. I want to win in everything we do,” Small said. “But maybe I’ve gotten to the mature part of my life where it’s like, ‘You know, if it doesn’t happen, I’m not going to change who I am and think it’s a bad thing.’”

Illinois has gotten close on multiple occasions. It made the match-play stage, featuring the final eight teams, seven times. It was a runner up in 2013 and has had two individual national title winners in Scott Langley and Thomas Pieters.

The individual and team accolades the players get is what stands out to Small, who has pointed to how golf is a sport where the coach gives golfers freedom and space once a round starts after preparing them beforehand.

“I take a lot of pride in being in seven match plays. That’s seven College World Series in baseball," Small said. "That’s seven Elite Eights in basketball.

"I like being in the game often. So if I keep getting back to the game and being in it and having a chance, that’s what I live for, that’s the fun part of it. After it’s done, I probably don’t sit and remember the result as much as I should. I’m on to the next one already. I’ll be on to the next one. I’m OK with it. I want to win more for the kids, I guess is what I really want to do. They got their whole life ahead of them to have that and be proud of that. I’m trying to do this more for them than me honestly.

"Sure, I’d like to win. I like to win. But if we don’t win it ever, I’m OK. I really am. We got a second, a bunch of thirds, a bunch of fifths. That’s pretty good.”

Those golfers have felt the impact Small has brought, and even though he’s said a national title won't’ define him, his players want to provide it.

“The legacy Coach has here, everything he goes through to get us ready, physically and mentally, every single day, he puts his all time and effort into this program,” Kuhl said. “It’s actually pretty incredible to see what he deals with on a day-to-day basis trying to manage everything. I’d love to get this national championship for coach, and I know he deserves one for sure.”

