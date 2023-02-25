CHAMPAIGN — Even this late in the season, Illinois basketball is still going through a first of sorts.

After losing potential starter Luke Goode before the season even started, and losing Terrence Shannon Jr. briefly to a concussion soon after Goode returned, Illinois finally had everybody who will be a part of its rotation for the rest of the season back and full-go.

It also means that it is whole for the last week of the regular season, starting with a 11 a.m. road tip on Sunday at Ohio State on CBS.

"I'm excited for today's practice, because it's truly the first true practice we've had everybody," coach Brad Underwood said. "That helps our team. It's like having all the pieces of the puzzle and when you don't have them you see that hole in the middle of the puzzle and that's what this season's been like."

That nine-man rotation has a lot of different variations, most notably a lineup that has Coleman Hawkins as a stretch-five. That lineup with Hawkins, Ty Rodgers, Matt Mayer, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Sencire Harris, was the primary group that clawed Illinois back in its comeback win over Northwestern.

That comeback showed a different Illinois team than the one that struggled early in conference play and lost big after early deficits to Penn State and Missouri.

The ability to claw back after being down 16 with a little over 11 minutes to go against a ranked Northwestern team was a sign of the grit it has acquired.

"I think the beauty of the other night was that we were tough," Underwood said. "There is a toughness that started developing. We weren’t very tough early in the year. I had more people call and talk about how tough we were, not only coming from 18 down but coming from 16 down. That very rarely happens and this team's toughness is starting to show. That's probably the biggest silver lining in all of the craziness that's happened this year and people being out, so I'll take that as we head into March."

The Hawkins at the five set was in play early last season at times with a suspended Kofi Cockburn, and one of its most impressive moments came last season against Ohio State when Illinois came up just short of a 16-point comeback without Cockburn or Underwood in the final minutes.

That lineup was a big part of that, and it's become an important wrinkle in turning the tide of games this season. Underwood likes the pace the team can play with using Hawkins and Harris, who both can push the ball and turn defense into offense. Having Rodgers matched up against a big as a ball-handler also means he can get into the paint and facilitate.

"I don't think it's in our back pocket, I think it's very much in our front pocket," Underwood said. "Knowing that you can change the pace of the game."

That lineup and Illinois’ start to a period where it’ll have its full rotation healthy ended with its fifth win over a ranked team. It also was the team’s biggest comeback this season.

"I think we've been capable of games like this all year, I think we just fell short," Hawkins said. "You know, there's a few games where we fought hard and I think a lot of times last year's team pulled out games like this all the time. But I think you know, with this young core, we've had games like this all year where we ended up short, but I think this is just a sign of growth."

