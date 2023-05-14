Illinois added another safety to its roster on Sunday with the addition of Florida International transfer Demetrius Hill.

Hill was a member of the Conference USA All-Freshman team and the FWAA FBS All-Freshman team as a redshirt freshman with the Panthers last season. He finished with 95 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games last season.

The Illini have three safeties to replace, with Sydney Brown and Quan Martin both being selected in the NFL Draft while Kendall Smith signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

Matthew Bailey and Louisville transfer Nicario Harper are favorites to fill two of those spots while Hill also enters that mix.

Illinois football's 2023 early signing class Alex Bray Brandon Henderson Cal Swanson Collin Dixon David Olano.jpg Declan Duley.jpg Dezmond Schuster.jpg Jaheim Clarke Jeremiah Warren Jojo Hayden Kaden Feagin Kaleb Patterson Kenari Wilcher Mason Muragin Nate Guinn Pat Farrell Saboor Karriem TJ McMillen.jpg Trey Smith.jpg Zach Aamland Zach Tobe Mac Resetich Malik Elzy