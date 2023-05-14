Illinois added another safety to its roster on Sunday with the addition of Florida International transfer Demetrius Hill.
Hill was a member of the Conference USA All-Freshman team and the FWAA FBS All-Freshman team as a redshirt freshman with the Panthers last season. He finished with 95 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games last season.
The Illini have three safeties to replace, with Sydney Brown and Quan Martin both being selected in the NFL Draft while Kendall Smith signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.
Matthew Bailey and Louisville transfer Nicario Harper are favorites to fill two of those spots while Hill also enters that mix.
Illinois football's 2023 early signing class
Alex Bray
Three-star defensive lineman Alex Bray from Chesterfield, Mo.
"He came to our camp and (defensive line coach Terrance Jamison) came off the field after working with him and was very excited," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Brandon Henderson
Three-star East Saint Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson. Henderson flipped from Iowa State to Illinois.
"Plays with really good demeanor," Bielema said. "Couldn't be more excited (about him)."
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Cal Swanson
Three-star quarterback Cal Swanson from Ardmore, Oklahoma. Swanson is the first signee at quarterback under offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
"Anytime you can make something out of nothing and make plays when things break down for your team it's special and that's what he's got all over him," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Collin Dixon
Three-star receiver Collin Dixon. Dixon originally committed to Wisconsin before flipping to Illinois. He had 37 scores over his last two seasons at Tallmadge High School in Ohio.
"A really dynamic player," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
David Olano.jpg
Kicker from Naperville David Olano. Bielema said he liked his leg talent and noted multiple of his kickoffs that went through the end zone and through the uprights.
"A very explosive and dynamic kicker," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Declan Duley.jpg
Punter Declan Duley from El Paso, Illinois. Bielema noted Duley was a left-footed punter and said he learned form his time with the New England Patriots that left-footed punters have the ball come off their foot differently for return men.
"(He's) a really dangerous weapon for us to have in our bag of tricks moving forward," Bielema said.
Illinois athletics
Dezmond Schuster.jpg
Three-star offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster from Gonzales, Louisiana. Was a first-team all-conference player in the same conference Isaiah Adams played in last season.
"He's very athletic and has tremendous power," Bielema said.
Illinois athletics
Jaheim Clarke
Three-star defensive back Jaheim Clark from Lehigh Acres, Florida. Bielema said defensive coordinator Aaron Henry "fell in love with this young man" quickly during the recruiting process.
"His game kinda reminds you of someone we're losing early this year who will be in the draft," Bielema said in comparing him to former Illini corner Devon Witherspoon.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Jeremiah Warren
Three-star defensive lineman Jeremiah Warren from Belleville, Michigan. Bielema compared his power and get-off to current Illini Johnny Newton.
"This is a 300-pound man that makes chasing down a quarterback look easy," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Jojo Hayden
Jojo Hayden is a four-star linebacker from East Saint Louis. Bielema noted his versatility as an inside linebacker or a player on the edge.
"I really think he brings a lot to the table," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman
Kaden Feagin
Four-star running back Kaden Feagin from Arthur. Feagin was the first four-star recruit of the Bielema era at Illinois.
"One of the first times he came to our camp I actually told him he reminds me a lot of watching (former Steelers running back Franco Harris) run," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Kaleb Patterson
Three-star junior college corner Kaleb Patterson from Jackson, Mississippi. He was an all-conference player for Pearl River Community College.
"Couldn't be more impressed with his ability to cover," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Kenari Wilcher
Three-star wide receiver Kenari Wilcher from Clewiston, Florida who had 15 touchdowns as a senior and plans to major in engineering.
"Really sure-handed and extremely explosive," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Mason Muragin
Three-star edge rusher Mason Muragin from Macomb, Michigan. Muragin had 27 sacks and 61½ tackles for loss over his final two high school seasons where he won a pair of state titles.
"Everything he does is 100 miles an hour," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Nate Guinn
Three-star tight end Nate Guinn from Vero Beach, Florida.
"Very raw and athletic," Bielema said. "He runs extremely well. ... Catches the ball extremely well."
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Pat Farrell
Three-star edge rusher Pat Farrell from St. Rita High School in the Chicago area.
"Plays a lot like our guys," Bielema said. "He plays with really good extension, really good motor and really good hustle."
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Saboor Karriem
Four-star defensive back Saboor Karriem from West Orange, New Jersey.
"This is one we've been excited about for a long time," Bielema said. "... This kid just loves to play the game. Very explosive, dynamic and very long."
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
TJ McMillen.jpg
Three-star offensive lineman TJ McMillen from Naperville, Illinois. Bielema said he plans to put him at center.
Illinois likes his athleticism and made the decision to offer him a scholarship after watching his film and when offensive line coach Bart Miller saw him run the bases as a high school baseball player.
Illinois athletics
Trey Smith.jpg
Three-star linebacker Trey Smith from Ocoee, Florida. Smith chose Illinois over Arkansas, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue and Tennessee among others.
He had 19½ sacks as a senior and chose Illinois because of its veterinarian school.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Zach Aamland
Zach Aamland is a three-star offensive lineman from the Hun School in South Brunswick, New Jersey. Bret Bielema said he likes his flexibility and power for someone with his 6-foot-6 290 pound frame.
Craig Pessman, Illinois Athletics
Zach Tobe
Three-star defensive back Zach Tobe from Ocoee, Florida. Originally committed to North Carolina. Bielema praised his versatility of playing corner and safety and his ball skills.
"I really like the way he fits into our system," Bielema said.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
Mac Resetich
Three-star defensive back Mac Resetich. Illinois extended an offer late in the process after watching him at a basketball practice and a basketball game.
Illinois Athletics
Malik Elzy
Four-star receiver Malik Elzy from Simeon High School in Chicago. Elzy is the highest-ranked Illini prep recruit since the 2019 class.
Craig Pessman, Illinois athletics
