CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was in a tight home contest against No. 24 Rutgers, and then it ripped the game away in the second half.

Coleman Hawkins' dominant beginning of the second half helped the team to a runaway 69-60 home win on Saturday.

Hawkins finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Dain Dainja added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Dainja was able to match up in the post against Scarlet Knights big man Clifford Omoruyi, who was in foul trouble most of the afternoon and finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Freshman Ty Rodgers and Sencire Harris were each part of a 19-0 second half run that turned the tide.

Rodgers had seven rebounds and two points with good defense in 18 minutes, while Harris had five points, two rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes. Both came in with Illinois (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) down early in the second half, but left with the Illini up double digits. Overall, Rodgers was a +18 while Harris was a +21.

Rutgers (16-8, 8-6) led 34-30 at the break after dominating the boards early. With Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi grabbing four offensive rebounds in the first five minutes, Rutgers out-rebounded Illinois 14-4 early.

Rutgers got out to an eight-point lead with 12:38 to go in the first, and poor shooting from Illinois kept the lead there for most of the half.

Illinois started 1-for-12 from 3, with the first make being from Harris with 4:27 left in the first to cut the Rutgers lead to three.

After the break, Illinois took over in short order. Rutgers was up six with 15:03 left, but Illinois held the Scarlet Knights scoreless for the next 9:59.

It got its first lead since early in the first half on a Hawkins layup with 12:22 left and led for the rest of the way, leading by as many as 14 after a Terrence Shannon Jr. dagger 3 with 1:12 left. Shannon finished with 15 points — 12 coming after the break.

Luke Goode also made his long-awaited return, playing five minutes in the first half. It was his first action this season after injuring his foot in a preseason scrimmage in October. RJ Melendez, who had played in every game this season and started 11, did not play Saturday.

Next, Illinois plays at Penn State at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9) have lost their past four.

