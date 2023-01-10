Illinois gets first conference road win with 76-50 victory at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Illinois backed up a home upset of Wisconsin with a 76-50 win over Nebraska on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

After starting out 0-3 in the Big Ten, Illinois has two-straight Big Ten wins. Terrence Shannon Jr. had a game-high 25 points with 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals. He got downhill early and used his athleticism to carry the Illini’s offense in an ugly first half. He followed up a 24-point outing against Wisconsin with another big outing.

He had 17 first-half points, including five of the team’s first nine made field goals, while Illinois grinded out a 34-23 lead at the break.

In the second half, Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) got the ball moving and had one of its better offensive halves of the season. It shot 58.1% from the field and used a game-ending 19-4 run to bury Nebraska after a run in the middle of the second half.

Shannon was one of five Illinois players in double figures. RJ Melendez had 10 points, his first time in double figures since the Illini’s Dec. 2 loss to Maryland.

Coleman Hawkins followed his 20-point outing against Wisconsin with 12 points and a team-high five assists. He shot 5-for-9 from the field and had just two turnovers for the second straight game after having 18 in his previous four.

Matthew Mayer shot 2-for-10 from the field, but got to the free throw line and got into double figures for the third-straight game with 10 points. He’s been in double figures in seven of the past eight games and is averaging 14.5 points over that stretch.

Jayden Epps had 11 points in 27 minutes off the bench. He’s averaged 28 minutes in the two games without Skyy Clark, with 15 points against Wisconsin. He was in double-figures for the fifth straight game.

Illinois had 14 assists to 11 turnovers, tied for the third-fewest in a game this season. Illinois had 10 turnovers against Wisconsin, with the past two games being the first time Illinois has had fewer than 12 turnovers in back-to-back games this season.

The Illini held Nebraska to 37% shooting, with Dain Dainja holding Nebraska’s leading scorer Derrick Walker scoreless until 12:50 left in the second half. Walker finished with five points and Dainja had three blocks. He has 13 blocks in his past four games.

Next, Illinois hosts Michigan State (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten) at 8 p.m. Friday. The Spartans come to Champaign on a seven-game win streak and tied for first in the conference.

PHOTOS: Illinois beats Nebraska