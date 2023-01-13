Illinois gets comeback win against Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois needed an offensive answer in the second half. Dain Dainja and Matthew Mayer gave the Illini two.

Both had double digits in the final 20 minutes to will Illinois to a 75-66 win over Michigan State. Dainja finished with 20 while Mayer had 19.

Terrence Shannon Jr. added 17, and the Illini (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten) won their third straight to climb to .500 in the conference after an 0-3 start.

Michigan State had 26 points on layups and dunks in the first half, getting out to a 37-33 lead. Illinois was outrebounded 22-13 in the first half, not getting an offensive rebound until 3:36 left in the first half. That interior dominance hasn’t normally been the case for the Spartans, who came into the game 254th in the country in 2-point field goal percentage.

Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard directed pick-and-rolls and were able to get into the paint at will early. Hoggard had 10 points in the first while Walker added eight.

Illinois held the Spartans to just four combined layups and dunks in the second half, with that shift in interior defense swinging the game.

Shannon had 15 points in the first 10 minutes, carrying the offense early and giving the Illini an early lead, but didn’t score again until he hit a pair of free throws to ice the game in the final minute.

In the second half Mayer took the reins, scoring 10 points in a 3:34 span in the middle of the half to give Illinois a 59-54 lead with 7:28 left. The Illini kept that lead the rest of the way. Mayer had a career-high six blocks, double his previous high of three. He has 15 blocks over his past five games.

Dainja had eight points in the final 10:13, with Illinois dumping it down to him in the post during crunch time.

Jayden Epps played 31 minutes, his second-highest total of the season. He was one of five players to play over 30 minutes with Dainja, Mayer, Shannon and Hawkins. Epps cooled off with seven points on 3-of-10 shooting, with a key layup with 47 seconds left. He had five assists and two steals with no turnovers.

Hawkins had a late putback to finish with nine points and eight rebounds.

Sencire Harris went down after diving for a loose ball with Michigan State’s Malik Hall with 12:19 left. He didn’t return, but he later checked in at the scorer's table to sub in before being pulled back.

Next, Illinois travels to play Minnesota (7-8, 1-4) at 5 p.m. on Monday. The Gophers beat Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday.

