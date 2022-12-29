 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois get commitment from Mississippi QB Luke Altmyer

Tulsa Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) warms up on the sidelines during the second half of Sept. 24 game. Altmyer was a two-year backup at Mississippi and will be the favorite for the starting job at Illinois. 

 Thomas Graning, Associated Press
Cent Arkansas Mississippi Football

Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer (7) sets up to pass against Central Arkansas during the first half of Sept. 10 game in Oxford, Mississippi. Altmyer committed to Illinois on Thursday.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its frontrunner for the starting quarterback position in 2023 when former Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to the Illini on Thursday.

Altmyer was ranked as a four-star quarterback by most recruiting services in the class of 2021 before playing as a backup for two years at Mississippi.

Altmyer played in eight games for the Rebels and threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Most of that action came in the 2022 Sugar Bowl against Baylor where he came off the bench and threw for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in relief of an injured Matt Corral in a 21-7 loss. After that Sugar Bowl Altmyer lost a quarterback competition with Jaxson Dart for the starting spot in the 2022 season.

Illinois could have its quarterback of the future in Altmyer as well. Tommy DeVito came from Syracuse as a plug-and-play redshirt senior who had just one season of eligibility remaining. Altmyer has three.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

