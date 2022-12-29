Illinois get commitment from Mississippi QB Luke Altmyer

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got its frontrunner for the starting quarterback position in 2023 when former Mississippi quarterback Luke Altmyer committed to the Illini on Thursday.

Altmyer was ranked as a four-star quarterback by most recruiting services in the class of 2021 before playing as a backup for two years at Mississippi.

Altmyer played in eight games for the Rebels and threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Most of that action came in the 2022 Sugar Bowl against Baylor where he came off the bench and threw for 174 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in relief of an injured Matt Corral in a 21-7 loss. After that Sugar Bowl Altmyer lost a quarterback competition with Jaxson Dart for the starting spot in the 2022 season.

Illinois could have its quarterback of the future in Altmyer as well. Tommy DeVito came from Syracuse as a plug-and-play redshirt senior who had just one season of eligibility remaining. Altmyer has three.

