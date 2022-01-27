Illinois' game at Purdue moved up two days to February 8

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' game at Purdue was moved to Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 10, but was moved so Purdue can play a makeup game against Michigan on that date. The Wolverines had to postpone earlier in the season due to a COVID pause.
Illinois fell to Purdue 96-88 in double overtime in Champaign on Jan. 17, and the rematch will have conference title implication with the No. 24 Illini first in the Big Ten at 7-2 in conference and the No. 6 Boilermakers not far behind at 5-3.
PHOTOS: Illinois falls to Purdue in double OT thriller
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) forces a jump ball with Purdue's Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) passes as Illinois' Trent Frazier defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. (2) runs up the court as Illinois' Alfonso Plummer defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams (20) forces a jump ball with Purdue's Mason Gillis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Zach Edey (15) and Illinois' Kofi Cockburn vie for position under the basket during the first half on Monday.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Purdue coach Matt Painter signals to an official during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer celebrates after a play during the first half on Monday.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois' Da'Monte Williams celebrates after a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic (55) passes as Illinois' Trent Frazier defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Brandon Newman (5) and Mason Gillis defend during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Mason Gillis (0) looks to pass as Illinois' Jacob Grandison defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. (2) runs up the court as Illinois' Alfonso Plummer defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn (21) and Purdue's Zach Edey vie for position under the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) shots as Illinois' Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk defends during the first overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (23) lays the ball up as Illinois' Andre Curbelo defends during the first overtime.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois's Andre Curbelo (5) passes away from Purdue's Brandon Newman during the second overtime on Monday.
Michael Allio
Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. advances the ball during the second overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Alfonso Plummer celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first overtime against Purdue earlier this season.
Michael Allio, Associated Press
Illinois' Jacob Grandison signs the back of a fan's shirt before the start of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue beat Illinois 96-88. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue head coach Matt Painter, right, and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood look on during the second overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue beat Illinois 96-88.(AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn shoots a free throw during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Purdue beat Illinois 96-88. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Eric Hunter Jr. advances the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic, right, looks to pass against Illinois' Trent Frazier during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88.(AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois 96-88. (AP Photo/Michael Allio)
Michael Allio
Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!