topical

Illinois' game at Purdue moved up two days to February 8

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' game at Purdue was moved to Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

The game was originally scheduled for Feb. 10, but was moved so Purdue can play a makeup game against Michigan on that date. The Wolverines had to postpone earlier in the season due to a COVID pause. 

Illinois fell to Purdue 96-88 in double overtime in Champaign on Jan. 17, and the rematch will have conference title implication with the No. 24 Illini first in the Big Ten at 7-2 in conference and the No. 6 Boilermakers not far behind at 5-3. 

Anderson Kimball

