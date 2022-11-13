Illinois freshman Jayden Epps showcasing scoring punch off the bench

CHAMPAIGN — After Jayden Epps brought a spark off the bench and in practice the past few days, Illinois coach Brad Underwood looks to have a new role for him.

Epps had 13 points on 4-for-9 shooting, and helped bring the Illini out of an offensive slump to start the night in an 86-48 win over Kansas City on Friday.

That offensive splash was what Underwood had been seeing the past couple of days.

"Well, I'm gonna make him the other team's best guard every single day on the scout team, because he was terrific yesterday and today," Underwood said "We couldn't guard him. I think that maybe gave him a little bit of confidence to just go play.”

Epps came in with 14:10 left in the first and the Illini down 9-5, he stayed on the court the rest of the half and the Illini lead 39-22 at the break. In his 24 minutes on the court he was a plus-35 which was the most on the team. He said that started on the defensive end.

"Playing with a lot of energy, just getting used to everything, and just playing my game and not thinking so much," Epps said. "Just playing my game."

That gave Illinois the boost it needed to open up a lead after an 1-for-18 start from the field with the first unit. Back to back 3s from Epps after a couple of early misses opened up the Illini lead. Epps had nine of his 13 points in the first half.

He also came in after a couple misses started the second half and the Illini went on a 12-4 run.

"I thought Jayden Epps came in and did a tremendous, tremendous job of changing our energy," Underwood said.

Underwood encouraged Epps to play with a little more aggression after the opener, when he did that he offered Illinois a scoring punch that proved useful Friday.

He hit a couple 3s off the catch and was able to beat players off the dribble to get into the lane for layups. He also orchestrated offense and three assists, three rebounds and a steal, dumping off a couple of passes to set up Dainja with easy buckets after drives.

"Jayden works really hard to try to do the right thing and please everybody, and sometimes that can get in your way,” Underwood said. “And we don't want him to lose his aggressiveness, his assertiveness and we saw that tonight."

For a team that played a nine-man rotation and has a lot of different players adjusting to new roles, having Epps and Dain Dainja, who had 20 points and 15 rebounds, as a couple of options off the bench is a helpful development.

Underwood said that he isn't’ trying to overthink or over complicate lineups. He wants ones that work to stay on the floor and together. Friday night lineups with Epps worked so he got a significant run with Dainja and a couple other bench pieces.

“Every night isn’t going to be everyone’s night,” Epps said. “It’s next man up. Some nights might be my night or some nights might be Dain’s night. If someone’s off, someone else has to step up.”