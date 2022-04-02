Illinois forward Omar Payne enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Omar Payne announced he is entering the transfer portal on his social media Saturday.

Payne had three starts and played in 32 games for the Illini this season after transferring from Florida. He averaged 1.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 7.4 minutes per game. This is Payne's second time in the portal in as many years, with him transferring to Champaign before Kofi Cockburn made his decision to return to the team after declaring for the NBA Draft and entering the transfer portal in the 2021 offseason.

He split backup center duties with Benjamin Bosmans Verdonk at the end of the season behind Cockburn. With transfer Dain Dainja entering the fold and Kofi Cockburn still a possible returner for next year's team, minutes would continue to be hard to come by for Payne, a top-100 recruit and a four-star in the 2019 recruiting class.

Illinois now has two scholarships available, but that number will fluctuate over the next couple of weeks with transfers entering and leaving the program as well as Cockburn and Jacob Grandison deciding on using another year of eligibility.

Follow Anderson Kimball on Twitter at: byAndy Kimball

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0