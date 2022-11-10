Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins bringing confident shooting stroke into season

CHAMPAIGN — Terrence Shannon Jr. made sure to stop Coleman Hawkins during shootaround before Illinois’ season opener.

Hawkins initially passed up an open look from 3. That didn’t fly with Shannon.

"He’s gotta shoot all the shots he has open," Shannon said.

Once the season tipped off, Hawkins did. He was the Illini’s biggest threat from behind the arc and got his career-high in 3s made in the game's first 15 minutes with five triples.

It started with one off the catch in transition and included a couple off the dribble, including a pull-up in isolation at the end of the shot clock.

It was a kind of confidence and shot-making that hadn’t been seen consistently from Hawkins in an Illini uniform. It also got the ball rolling for the offense in an 87-57 win. Illini head coach Brad Underwood had a little bit of a bone to pick in his press conference after Hawkins torched the nets.

"Obviously, Coleman Hawkins, can't shoot, never has been able to shoot and proved you all wrong," Underwood quipped. "He was terrific."

Hawkins’ hot shooting start came after an inconsistent last couple of seasons from outside. He was a career 28% 3-point shooter coming into the season. He’ll get another chance to show off his confidence from 3 when the Illini host Missouri-Kansas City (8 p.m. Big Ten Network).

That confidence came from an offseason of putting shots up. Hawkins and the Illini are all-in on his ability from outside.

“I know freshman and sophomore year people would judge me off my 3-point shooting, I wasn’t confident at all back then,” Hawkins said. “The ball felt a lot different than it does right now.”

The shot Hawkins has now is what Underwood saw while scouting and evaluating him as a three-star prospect from Prolific Prep.

"That's one of the reasons we recruited him because he could really shoot it," Underwood said. "... I don't know the reason last year. It was bizarre, because he made them in practice. And now he's confident. Now he's comfortable. That thing looks as pretty as any jump shot out there."

Incoming transfer Shannon saw that shooting ability, too.

“He doesn't have a choice,” Shannon said. “He’s gotta shoot it.”

Illinois saw Hawkins as one of the team’s primary options after two seasons as a rotational piece, and he shined in the season-opening spotlight with Shannon, who had a game-high 24 points. Hawkins had a career-high 23 points, tied his career-high of 12 rebounds and added three assists, two steals and a block.

Hawkins also acted as the centerpiece in a lot of the five-out sets for the Illini. A 6-foot-10 forward, Hawkins played some point guard in high school, directing the offense and making passes from the perimeter.

It’s his shooting that could bring everything together for his role as a stretch-five. When he gets into conference play, Illinois will go up against some of the top centers in the country in Michigan's Hunter Dickinson and Purdue's Zach Edey. Both are more traditional low-post centers and will have a big size advantage on anyone in the Illini’s rotation.

The foil to that will be forcing those players to leave the basket and guard Hawkins. That works best if players like Edey and Dickinson are forced to respect Hawkins’ jump shot, which means it needs to be the one Underwood saw during the recruiting process and one that Hawkins showed in the season-opener.

Combined with his skill set as a driver and passer, Hawkins creates a tough matchup for bigs on the defensive end.

Illinois vs. UMKC When: 8 p.m., Friday Where: State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois Records: Illinois 1-0, UMKC 0-1 Series; Last meeting: First meeting between schools TV, radio: Big Ten Network, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Beat Eastern Illinois 87-57 in season opener. ... Terrence Shannon Jr. tied career-high of 24 points in Illini debut. Coleman Hawkins had career-high 23 points as a stretch-five in the Illini's new scheme. ... Illinois will hang banner from last season's shared Big Ten regular season title. About UMKC: Lost to Division II Lincoln and LSU to start season. ... Went 19-12 last season with win over in-state foe Missouri.

"He's a terrific shooter," Underwood said. "He does that every day. And he's a ton to handle because he's an elite passer and he can beat you off of the deck with it, so he becomes a challenge at that spot."