CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Brandon Lieb entered the transfer portal on Thursday, becoming the second Illinois transfer this offseason.

Lieb averaged 3.1 minutes in 31 games over three seasons as a reserve center after joining Illinois as a three-star recruit from Deerfield.

Lieb played a career-high 12 minutes in the Illini’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 16.

This gives Illinois three open scholarships, with the potential of five if Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. both leave for the NBA. If Hawkins returns, he’ll be the first Illinois player to play all four seasons after being recruited by Underwood. If Hawkins leaves, the first would potentially be Luke Goode or RJ Melendez in 2025.

Underwood recruited stars Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu who left after three seasons, while Da’Monte Williams and Trent Frazier played for five years under Underwood after being recruited by John Groce.

